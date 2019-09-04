6 Instagram Worthy Bars To Visit In Las Vegas

Sometimes there are experiences where you live in the moment and others you have to capture it every step of the way. The next time you’re out and about on the Las Vegas Strip, be sure to visit these bars, which all have intricate décor, a vibrant nightlife scene and picturesque cocktails worth making it to Instagram.

Parasol Up/Parasol Down

An elegant collection of upside-down parasols are the highlight of these two stylish lobby bars at Wynn Las Vegas. Located on the casino floor, Parasol Up is at the center of it all which makes for good people watching or for just admiring the colorful scenery all around. You’ll find Parasol Down on the lake level with an outdoor terrace overlooking the Lake of Dreams, one of the city’s most beloved attractions. After taking pics of the beautifully-designed bar, look to the cocktail menu for innovative drinks like the Pearl-a-Sol with blends pear vodka, Belle Paire Pear Liqueur, and pear puree or the Sinatra Smash with Jack Daniel’s single-barrel whiskey, housemade vanilla infusion and blackberries.

SkyBar

How does drinks with views from high above the Las Vegas Strip sound? That’s exactly what you’ll get and more at SkyBar at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The classy bar, located on the 23rd floor, stuns guests with its floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek décor and sophisticated ambiance. The cocktails are sure to please here, too. All of which have a local tie-in with Las Vegas history behind them. You’ll find libations like the Spanish Trail with Azuñia organic tequila, mandarin liqueur and fresh lime; the Stardust with Roku Japanese Gin, Oleo Saccharum, Aperol and pineapple juice; The Strip, made of Hendricks gin, St. Germain liqueur, cucumber, housemade lemongrass syrup and mint; and the Pear of Aces with Absolut Elyx vodka, Pavan muscat grape liqueur, pear purée, agave and sparkling wine.

The Chandelier



This multi-level upscale bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers different experiences on each of its three levels. The Chandelier features a digital display infused with custom video art of photos and videos that guests can share to social media while at the hotel. Must-try cocktails include Strange Bedfellows featuring Toki Japanese whiskey, Ruby Port, black pepper honey, fig and citrus; Finishing School with Ciroc Red Berry vodka served with strawberry rhubarb rose syrup, citrus, ginger beer and plum bitters; and We’re All Mad Here, a gin-based drink that changes colors once blended.

Electra Cocktail Club

Everything about Electra Cocktail Club is electrifying. Located on The Palazzo Las Vegas casino floor, the upscale hot spot features a stunning digital art display spanning 40 feet, custom wall coverings and a chandelier with more than 1,200 points of light. Cocktail favorites include the Penichillin, made of Scotch, fresh lemon, ginger, honey and smoky Scotch blended and frozen; Pina Verde with Green Chartreuse, fresh pineapple, lime, coconut and dash of cream; and the Age of Aquarius with Mezcal, passionfruit, lime, honey and Campari.

The Dorsey

The Dorsey at The Venetian Las Vegas offers an intimate, yet high-energy atmosphere worth checking out. The upscale bar’s interior is decked out in rich materials, such as French oak, brass, leather, and marble, while its exterior combines mahogany and brass. You’ll be intrigued by the tabletop bar area, plush couches in the center of it all, and The Library which features a lustrous modern fireplace. The cocktail menu boasts unique libations such as the Elope with gin, melon, lime and orgeat and the Coney Island Express with rum, cold brew coffee, vanilla and Amaro Ciociaro. The disco punch bowls—such as the Creole Punch with rum, pineapple, ginger, citrus, allspice and nutmeg—are perfect for sharing and for capturing for the ‘gram.

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

If Lisa Vanderpump is behind it, then you know it’s going to be lavish. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star makes her mark with her first-ever Las Vegas nightlife venture at Caesars Palace. Just like the name entails, you’ll feel like you’re in a real garden at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. The intricate indoor patio features an al fresco-style garden with tall olive trees and romantic lighting fixtures. One of the most signature drinks worth checking out is the Vanderpink Margarita with Casamigos Blanco tequila, fresh lime, hibiscus, White Peach, an orange liqueur which is just as beautiful as it sounds. You’ll also want to check out the Bottom’s Up cocktail, recently seen all over the Vanderpump Rules cast’s Instagram stories. The popular drink, which serves up to 10 guests, is made with Casamigos Blanco tequila, Cointreau, jalapeño, strawberry and lime.