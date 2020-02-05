Six Fabulous Places To Drink And Dine During NYFW 2020

New York Fashion Week returns this week and while you’re scoring front row seats to the hottest shows, you might have forgotten to organize between-show lunches and post-show dinners. Don’t worry, we have you covered with this list of the best restaurants and bars to visit this week. From light bites and skinny margaritas, dine with the fashion elite this fashion week.

Fleur Room

Photo Credit: Courtesy The Fleur Room Moxy Chelsea

Like any true New Yorker, we don’t shy away from freezing temperatures or snow-covered streets, but it’s nice to escape the chill for even a few hours during fashion week. Head to Fleur Room for a warm respite and incredible Manhattan views. The sky-high glass-encased lounge is situated on Moxy Chelsea’s 35th floor and will add an extra touch of glamour to your week. The botanical theme, with rich floral fabrics, is the perfect backdrop for Instagram content, but the cocktails are the real stars. Dance under the vintage disco ball, have a drink with friends or order light bites for a post-show snack—it’s all happening here.

Call 212.888.1095 to reserve your spot.

Añejo Tribeca

Photo Credit: Courtesy Añejo Tribeca

Conveniently located steps away from Spring Studios, Añejo Tribeca is perfect for between shows siestas. Here, fashionistas can munch on vegetables and guac or sip on Palomas. However, for those who consider themselves tequila connoisseurs, Añejo is home to the city’s most eclectic selection of tequilas—over 100 to be exact. Pair that with Chef Ricky Camacho’s Mexican inspired menu, including braised short rib tacos and you’ll be ready to take on anything from navigating a sea of camel coats to waiting in lines.

Ophelia

During New York Fashion Week, we are surrounded by beautiful things, so why should that stop at dinner? Previously a hangout for working women during the 1920s, Ophelia pays homage to the property’s past. The chic rooftop lounge located on the 26th floor of the historic Beekman Tower is a great spot for post-show drinks. Grab a seat at one of the rooftop’s velvet banquettes and relax over signature cocktails. For something funky- try Ophelia’s Ascension, a smoking cocktail that you’ll definitely want to Instagram.

Call 212.980.4796 to reserve your spot.

Mirazur x Spring Place

Photo Credit: Spring Place

Join the elite at Spring Place, a members-only club and contemporary co-working space, which will play host to an exclusive three-night pop up with three Michelin-starred Mirazur by Chef Mauro Colagreco. Running from Feb. 10 – 12, diners will experience a nine-course tasting menu accompanied by an optional sommelier-selected wine pairing featuring picks from the restaurant’s prized wine list. Tickets are priced at $650/person with the final evening on Feb. 12 being invite-only.

Secure a reservation here.

Fish Cheeks

Spot a celebrity at this NoHo hot spot, frequented by Chrissy Teigen, Phillip Lim and Seth Rogan. Fish Cheeks serves vibrant, contemporary Thai food with a special focus on seafood. Whether you’re going for lunch between shows or looking for a quality dinner destination, Fish Cheeks will warm you up from inside out. The fan-favorite coconut crab curry is a must-try as is the steamed fish with Thai herbs. Don’t forget the cocktails and t snap a fashion picture with the punchy red, blue and yellow wooden chairs that pop against a sleek white wall.

Call 212.677.2223 to reserve your spot.

Winter Rose Garden at Dream Downtown “The Alice + Olivia”

Photo Credit: Edward Menashy of Michael Kleinberg Photography

Head to Dream Downtown for the Winter Rose Garden, a 15,000 red-rose haven. In collaboration with fashion brand “Alice + Olivia,” guests will find a sweet blend of fruit flavors, prosecco and designer Stacey Bendet’s spirit of choice—tequila. Those who indulge in the cocktail will have the opportunity to receive a special gift at the Alice + Olivia 14th St. shop. The magical rouge oasis will also be serving crispy truffle mac and cheese balls and primrose cider cocktails all month long.

Email roseres@TaoGroup.com to reserve your spot.