Photo Credit: Anser/J Strutz

For years, actress, author, and producer Tia Mowry suffered from Endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes—a condition that five million women a year struggle from. But when health complications from the disease started to severely impact her everyday life, the 41-year-old “Sister, Sister” star decided to take control of her health. Now, she’s empowering women to do the same with Anser: a supplement packed with clean ingredients, essential vitamins and high-quality nutrients that fuel the body. We chatted with Mowry about how she’s coping with her condition, how her life has changed since she decided to take control of her health, and how she’s now ready for new challenges in both her personal life and her professional one. Photo Credit: Anser/J Strutz

When did you discover you had Endometriosis and how has it impacted your life?

I discovered that I had endometriosis around the age of 25 after having surgery and it made a huge impact on my life. I had to change my lifestyle, especially my nutrition. It felt like I was starting all over again. It was overwhelming at times, but once I started to see the significant changes in my perspective and health, I became excited and passionate about my new lifestyle.

What did you do about it when you discovered you had it?

I changed my diet! My doctor advised me to nix all processed food, so I did my research and discovered that changing my diet and lifestyle could help make a difference.

Did you try several treatments before finding Anser?

I made several lifestyle changes, after all, surgery was a short-term solution. I upped my exercise routine with yoga and cardio and changed my diet. Adding more fruits and vegetables to mine and my family’s diet, cutting out all processed food, eating more fish and less red meat. I started to create healthy, delicious recipe that I also share in my cookbook, “Whole New You“, and more importantly, I incorporated supplements back into my routine. All these are what changed my life for good!

Photo Credit: Anser/J Strutz

How has your life changed since taking control of your health?

My life has changed tremendously and as a working mom, I am constantly on the move so it’s important that I keep my energy up, and by eating well and taking supplements it helps me feel rejuvenated. The best part is that my skin is glowing and I no longer suffer from eczema, or migraines, and most importantly, I was able to have my children. Throughout my journey, I’ve now become an advocate for wellness and encouraging everyone to be in control and take care of their health.

How do you seek to empower other women?

I use my platform to speak openly about my health struggles and in return, hope this empowers other women to have honest dialogues about their health. By doing one small thing for themselves every day to take a step toward better health and move forward every day. This is one of the many reasons why I felt the need to create multivitamins for women. If I can do it, you can do it too.

Photo Credit: Anser/J Strutz

Do you feel that now that your health has improved you’ll be ready for new challenges in both your career and personal life?

Yes, I haven’t felt this good since I was a teenager, it’s like a rebirth and I feel equipped to take on anything that comes at me. I used to ask myself when going through my health journey “why me” but now I know why. Now I can take the struggles that I’ve gone through and turn it into a positive, which in ways led to the start of Anser.

Do you feel now that “Sister Sister” and “The Game” aren’t returning you’re ready for a new chapter?

I’m definitely onto a new chapter. I’m currently starring in “Family Reunion” which is the number one family series on Netflix and just won an NAACP Image Award! I’m so proud of the show; we take on issues that so many families deal with and have received such an amazing response. Needless to say, I’ve been really busy and loving every minute of it!

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

My family. You know, some people may want material objects, but for me, my family is my everything. They are what motivates me, keeps me going, recharges me… they’re what I really live for.

Photo Credit: Anser/J Strutz