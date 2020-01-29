Hard Rock Stadium
Luxury Bowl 2020: How To Experience Super Bowl LIV Like A VIP
Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Haute Events
Get Your Tickets For Haute Living’s Super Bowl Charity Dinner Honoring Jim Brown And The Legends
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Super Bowl LIV Week: Last Chance For Tickets To VIP Dinner Honoring NFL Legend Jim Brown

Celebrities, Haute Events, Lifestyle, News, Philanthropy

As Miami gets ready to host Super Bowl LIV where future legends will be made, you can join Haute Living in honoring an already decades-long legend and icon, the great NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown, on January 30th at 1 Hotel South Beach, with proceeds benefiting his Amer-I-Can Foundation. Tickets are $500/person and can be purchased through Eventbrite here.

Jim Brown
Jim Brown

Photo Credit: Omar Vega for Haute Living

Brown and other luminary athletes will be honored on January 30th at a private cocktail, dinner and live auction at 1 Hotel South Beach‘s upscale restaurant, Habitat.

Brown founded the Amer-I-Can Foundation in 1988 to, “enable individuals to meet their academic potential, conform their behavior to acceptable society standards and improve the quality of their lives by equipping them with critical life management skills to confidentially and successfully contribute to society.”

Some of the items slated to be auctioned off at the event include tickets to Super Bowl LIV, courtside tickets to a Brooklyn Nets NBA game (including a meet-and-greet with 2016 NBA Champion Kyrie Irving), private jet flights from XO, a painting of Jim Brown by Art by Unapologetic signed by Brown, and more.

Attendees will have a special ending to the evening with a tasting of the incomparable Louis XIII Cognac.

39_F&B - Habitat
Habitat Restaurant at 1 Hotel South Beach

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

For more information, email April Donelson at [email protected]

