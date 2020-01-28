Photo Credit: Troy Aikman

Haute Living kicked off its Luxury Bowl Week in anticipation of Super Bowl LIV with one of the NFL’s most prominent figures—the legendary Troy Aikman—at its cover launch party, which took place at the gorgeous 57 Ocean Sales Gallery with LOUIS XIII and FYI Yachts.

The Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Famer, who currently serves on FOX Sports’ “A-Team” as a prominent sports broadcaster and analyist, took time out of his busy week leading up to the Big Game to celebrate his Haute Living Dallas, Super Bowl Issue cover with the group, arriving to the event humble and grateful as ever, as he posed for photos and learned about the prestigious, beachfront property.

The group made its way upstairs to the dinner setting, where the evening commenced in no way more fitting for a King like Aikman—with a special LOUIS XIII tasting moment. LOUIS XIII Ambassador François Surcin gave Aikman the honor of crowning the regal decanter of cognac in front of the group, before leading everyone into an in-depth tasting. Attendees got to experience the cognac at its finest, taking in its notes and sipping delicately before a final moment of cheers as the beautiful sound of clinking Baccarat glasses echoed throughout the room, with a round of applause and moment of speeches by Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani and 57 Ocean Co-Developer Marcelo Kingston.

After, guests were seated for dinner, where they were greeted with a gorgeous table set-up spanning the oceanfront patio, highlighted by beautiful decanters of LOUIS XIII and florals by Sandy Silvera, as well as the wonderful aromas from Diptyque candles. Guests were treated to a gourmet three-course meal prepared by XX. On the menu was a Winter Salad to start, followed by a choice of Roasted Mahi-Mahi or Roasted Butternut Squash, with a Strawberry Mousse for dessert. FYI Yachts CEO Ralph Navarro addressed the group at the end of the meal, thanking everyone for coming out to celebrate with them and also acknowledging Aikman’s legendary career and admiration for his legacy.

Additional in attendance included FOX Sports’ Avis Roper; renowned lawyer and “franchise king” Robert Zarco; Susie and Richard Charlton; Haute Living co-founder Seth Semilof, Haute Living Editorial + Fashion Director, Deyvanshi Masrani; Black Jaguar-White Tiger Founder Eduardo Serio, amongst many others.

And past the Big Game on Sunday, we can expect more from Aikman, perhaps in a new role. In our cover story, he candidly shared with us, “I’ve always kind of felt that there’s something else for me to do,” he revealed. “I say that knowing that the job I currently have is fantastic—I’d hate for my bosses to read this thinking that I’m looking to leave or that I’m unhappy because that’s not the case.…But even when I was playing, I thought the front office [coaching] would be of interest to me. At the time, I couldn’t do it because of [my] girls and the commitment—there’s not much family during the season if you’re fully invested in the job, and me being a single dad, there was no way I could do it. But where I’m at right now in life is the first time where that opportunity would be of interest to me, and I’d pursue it if it happened…and if that opportunity didn’t happen, I think there’ll always be that part of me that will wonder how I could’ve done.”

Be sure to tune in on Sunday as Aikman, alongside Joe Buck, will be calling the game on FOX Sports as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

