Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for CDGA

Charlize Theron really is a golden girl. The Oscar winner looked like she stepped straight out of the pages of a magazine on Tuesday night while accepting her Spotlight Award at the 2020 Costume Designers Guild Awards. Specifically, she looked like she was shooting one of her Dior J’Adore ads, which typically feature the South African star in a glittering gold dress, though her shimmering creation was actually created by Louis Vuitton.

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for CDGA

Theron was certainly the brightest star onstage, but The Beverly Hilton ballroom was jam-packed with fabulous frocks, as could be expected form the crowd that was being honored—the women and men responsible for outfitting Hollywood’s top films and TV shows.

The event was hosted by Mindy Kaling, and honored the likes of Michael Kaplan (Costume Designer, Career Achievement Award), Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), and Adam McKay (Director, Distinguished Collaborator Award), as well asJenny Eagan (Excellence in Contemporary Film – Knives Out), Mayes C. Rubeo (Excellence in Period Film – Jojo Rabbit), Ellen Mirojnick (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Debra Hanson (Excellence in Contemporary Television – Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress”), Donna Zakowska (Excellence in Period Television – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”), Michele Clapton (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television – Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne”), Marina Toybina (Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television – Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off”), Christopher Lawrence (Excellence in Short Form Design – United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker,” commercial). Debra Hanson and Michele Clapton were unable to attend the ceremony in person so actors from their nominated series, Catherine O’Hara and Nathalie Emmanuel, respectively, graciously accepted on their behalves.

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CDGA

Guests included honoree presenters J.J. Abrams who honored Michael Kaplan, John Lithgow who presented to Charlize Theron, Salvador Perez (President, CDG) who presented to Mary Ellen Fields, and Constance Wu, Lorene Scafaria (Director), and Susan Matheson (Costume Designer) who celebrated Adam McKay, along with Award presenters including Jennifer Beals, Julia Butters, Eliza Coupe, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tan France, Ana Gasteyer, Djimon Hounsou, Kathryn Newton, Lucy Punch, and James Scully.

Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for CDGA

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for CDGA