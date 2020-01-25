Louis Vuitton has released imagery inspired by vintage film posters and book covers for its Pre-Fall 2020 collection by Nicolas Ghesquière. The imagery plays with the idea that the pieces from the collection tell their own stories, and the friends and ambassadors of the House who are featured, are its characters or protagonists, embodying the true adventurer. These include Sophie Turner, Chloë Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Emma Roberts, Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith and more. The house calls this a “wearable library,” where each complete look represents a chapter in the tale, conveying a dialogue of style, craftsmanship and tailoring. Taking this relationship further, a t-shirt within the collection bears the actual original cover from the science-fiction novel The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty from 1971. Scroll to see some of the imagery below.

