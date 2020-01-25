Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Haute Events
Get Your Tickets For Haute Living’s Super Bowl Charity Dinner Honoring Jim Brown And The Legends
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet
Celebrities
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections

Louis Vuitton Plays With Vintage Film Posters For Pre-Fall 2020 Line Imagery

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Louis Vuitton has released imagery inspired by vintage film posters and book covers for its Pre-Fall 2020 collection by Nicolas Ghesquière. The imagery plays with the idea that the pieces from the collection tell their own stories, and the friends and ambassadors of the House who are featured, are its characters or protagonists, embodying the true adventurer. These include Sophie Turner, Chloë Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Emma Roberts, Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith and more. The house calls this a “wearable library,” where each complete look represents a chapter in the tale, conveying a dialogue of style, craftsmanship and tailoring. Taking this relationship further, a t-shirt within the collection bears the actual original cover from the science-fiction novel The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty from 1971. Scroll to see some of the imagery below.

sophie turner x louis vuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuittonchloe grace moretz x louis vuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuittonalicia vikander x louis vuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuittonemma roberts x louis vuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuittonjennifer connelly x louis vuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuittonjaden smith x louis vuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Celebrities
January 26, 2020
Hip-Hop Royalty Hits Tinseltown To Celebrate The Grammys At Roc Nation’s ‘The Brunch’
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
January 25, 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Planning A Luxury Wellness Cruise—Get All The Details Here
By Laura Schreffler
Lizzo Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Celebrities
January 24, 2020
Lizzo Wows Celebs Like Naomi Campbell & Gwen Stefani With WMG Pre-Grammy Party Performance
By Deyvanshi Masrani
The Snow Lodge
City Guide
January 24, 2020
How To Plan A Haute Winter Getaway To Aspen This Year
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader