Ray Lewis And Celebrity Friends Raise Over $300K For After-School All-Stars Charity

Celebrities, Haute Events, Lifestyle, News, Philanthropy

Over $300,000 were raised for After-School All-Stars this past Sunday, January 19, 2020, during the “All-In for All-Stars” charity poker tournament at the Mondrian South Beach.

IMG_9844-Ray Lewis, Wayne Boich, Shane Battier
Ray Lewis, Wayne Boich, Shane Battier

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

After-School All-Stars, the nation’s largest school-based after-school program that helps middle school youth to succeed, held the sixth annual edition of the “All-In for All-Stars”, with sports legends, celebrities and other A-listers in attendance. The event was hosted by Wayne Boich, Mark Groussman, Sean Posner, and Michael Simkins. NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis served as co-host for the evening.

IMG_9757-Alonzo Mourning, Michael Liebowitz
Alonzo Mourning, Michael Liebowitz

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

Other celebrity athletes present included world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, and former NBA players Shane Battier and Alonzo Mourning.

After-School All-Stars 3Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

The evening started with a cocktail reception with savory hors d’oeuvres for guests before heading into the Mondrian’s Sunset Ballroom for a dinner, courtesy of the hotel.

As the cards were dealt on the poker table, attendees enjoyed a live streaming of the NFL Championship playoff games, a live auction, live musical performances by renowned rock/jazz pianist ELEW, singer/painter Joe Everson and vocalist Bonn E Maiy, up-close magic by Mio, and played with pro-gamers from Team Witness at the NextLevel Gaming Lounge. E11even provided shoulder massages. Guests also enjoyed poolside cocktails at the event’s VIP Lounge.

IMG_9824-Erica Groussman, Nicole Simkins, Daniele Schachter
Erica Groussman, Nicole Simkins, Daniele Schachter

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

IMG_9800-Michael Simkins, Mark Groussman, Natalia Sol, Wayne Boich
Michael Simkins, Mark Groussman, Natalia Sol, Wayne Boich

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

The funds raised will benefit over 2,000 students served by After-School All-Stars South Florida. The organization provides school-based after-school programs for low-income youth in underserved neighborhoods in South Florida and the country.

IMG_0510-2nd place David Kreps, 1st place Mark Fischer, 3rd place Wayne Boich
2nd place David Kreps, 1st place Mark Fischer, 3rd place Wayne Boich

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

The big winner at the poker table was Mark Fisher, who took the Grand Prize, featuring a limited-edition Devon Group 63 watch donated by Devon Works, a custom Winner’s Jacket by Jaxson Maximus, a bottle of Louis XIII cognac, and a gold magnum bottle of Lamborghini Prosecco.

After-School All-Stars 4
Ecstatic crowd after ELEW’s performance

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

Sponsors of the event included Royal Caribbean International, Mondrian South Beach, Devon Works, Westime, E11even, Bacardi, Louis XIII, Tourneau, David Yurman, Jaxson Maximus, Miami Heat, Haute Living, Santoni, Pure Executive Health, 360 Global Wine, Oliva Cigars, Fanatics, Islamorada Beer Company, HealthGAINS, Next Level Gaming, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences, Peter Tunney Art, and Pro Support Systems.

IMG_0145-Amy Tunney, Heidi Battier, Newell Fleming, Natalia Sol,Briyidt Ripamonti, Cynthia Demos
Amy Tunney, Heidi Battier, Newell Fleming, Natalia Sol, Briyidt Ripamonti, Cynthia Demos

Photo Credit: Betty Alvarez

