Warner Music Group welcomed the stars for its annual pre-Grammy Award party, featuring performances from two Grammy nominated artists this year—Burna Boy and Lizzo. Taking place at the Hollywood Athletic Club, the evening served as an honorary celebration for this year’s artists—both singers and songwriters—who were nominated for coveted Grammy Awards this year, including Lizzo, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, and several others. Celebrities in attendance included Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton, Naomi Campbell, Rob Gronkowski, Bebe Rexha, Nicole Scherzinger, Wiz Khalifa, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Scroll to see some highlights from the evening.

