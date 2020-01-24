Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Lizzo Wows Celebs Like Naomi Campbell & Gwen Stefani With WMG Pre-Grammy Party Performance

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Warner Music Group welcomed the stars for its annual pre-Grammy Award party, featuring performances from two Grammy nominated artists this year—Burna Boy and Lizzo. Taking place at the Hollywood Athletic Club, the evening served as an honorary celebration for this year’s artists—both singers and songwriters—who were nominated for coveted Grammy Awards this year, including Lizzo, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, and several others. Celebrities in attendance included Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton, Naomi Campbell, Rob Gronkowski, Bebe Rexha, Nicole Scherzinger, Wiz Khalifa, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Scroll to see some highlights from the evening.

Gwen Stefani and Bebe Rexha Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Gwen Stefani and Bebe Rexha

Photo Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Warner Music

Burna Boy Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Burna Boy performs onstage

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music

Wiz Khalifa Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet
Wiz Khalifa

Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Music

Lizzo Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Lizzo performs onstage

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Warner Music

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - InsideBlake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Shaun Ross
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Shaun Ross

Photo Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Warner Music

JoJo and Nicole Scherzinger Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
JoJo and Nicole Scherzinger

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Warner Music

Naomi Campbell Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Naomi Campbell

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Warner Music

