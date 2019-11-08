Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Each year, Haute Living hosts its annual Haute 100 event, to honor the most influential and impactful Miami residents across the fields of sports, philanthropy, real estate, business, hospitality, entertainment, the arts, fashion, technology and more. This year’s celebration took place in one of downtown’s more recent luxury destinations, Swire Properties‘ Brickell City Centre, together with Westime, Ikonick Motors and Siebert Financial.

Haute 100Photo Credit: World Red Eye

As guests made their way into the high-end experiential destination, they were greeted with a remarkable display of exotic cars from entrepreneur and philanthropist Barry Skolnick‘s Ikonick Motors collection, soon to be displayed in his showroom, which, upon completion, will be the largest exotic car showroom in the country. Automobiles on display included a yellow Ford GT X-1, a Gulf Blue 918 Spyder, a McLaren Senna and a Porsche Spyder.

Ikonick Motors
Ikonick Motors

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Ikonick Motors
Ikonick Motors

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Ikonick Motors
Ikonick Motors

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

After admiring the impressive lineup, ushers escorted guests to the fourth floor of the Brickell City Centre, where Haute Living took over the space for a gorgeous outdoor cocktail party with stunning Miami River views, welcoming guests with flutes of delicate Dom Perignon Champagne, as well as a full bar offering, which included Belvedere vodka and Clase Azul Reposado tequila. As they mingled and enjoyed the music, servers passed around tasty canapés, such as mushroom and truffle croquetas, seared foie gras on wonton crisps, steak tartare with truffle oil, sesame-crusted tuna with garlic ponzu and wasabi aioli, cilantro lime shrimp wrapped in bacon and herb-infused goat cheese with dates on mini crostini.

Haute 200 x Eddie Lampert, Archie Drury, Kamal Hotchandani, Karolina Kurkova, Kinga Lampert, Deyvanshi Masrani
Eddie Lampert, Archie Drury, Kamal Hotchandani, Karolina Kurkova, Kinga Lampert, Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dan and Bru Kodsi with Angela and Louis Birdman
Dan and Bru Kodsi with Angela and Louis Birdman

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Clase Azul Tequila
Clase Azul Tequila

As the night ensued, guests made their way into the expansive interior dining space, where Marlow Rosado and his 11-piece band was playing lively music of popular Latin hits. The lounge areas housed lighted vitrines, each with a brilliant display of luxury timepieces on offer from Westime boutique, located on the ground floor of the Brickell City Centre, including those from Harry Winston, Urwerk, Zenith, Breguet, Ulysse Nardin and MB&F. Three long format dining tables were flawlessly appointed with oversized, white floral arrangements courtesy of Helianthus USA, as well as the highly-coveted annual Miami Haute 100 issues of Haute Living magazine, where each Haute 100 member was listed with their personal bio, recapping their extensive philanthropic work and impressive business endeavors, earning them a spot on the highly sought-after list.

Haute 100
Atmosphere

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Westime Watches
Westime Watches

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Haute 100 band
Haute 100 band

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

A delicious three-course dinner was promptly served, which included the fresh burrata and tomato carpaccio starter, a surf and turf main course with mustard-crusted filet mignon and porcini mushroom risotto, as well as pan-seared Chilean sea bass with ginger carrot purée, and a chocolate trio for dessert, served with a strawberry pavlova, while DJ Chizzle played some lively beats to accompany the meal. Shortly thereafter, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the front of the room to address Miami’s most elite, to thank them for their dedication to make Miami the greatest city on earth, highlighting their charitable efforts that make such a deep impact on Miami and beyond.

Kamal Hotschandani addresses the crowd at Haute 100
Kamal Hotchandani addresses the crowd at Haute 100

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

MG Events Burrata
Burrata appetizer

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Guests continued to enjoy the celebration, as high-end tequila Clase Azul’s Massiel Aponte made her way around the room with special tastings of the brand’s special Añejo tequila, explaining its 25-month aging process in white oak American whiskey barrels—giving it a unique smokey flavor note—to be enjoyed neat at room temperature. It provided the perfect post-dinner treat.

Clase Azul x Haute 100Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Karolina Kurkova x Clase azul x Haute 100
Karolina Kurkova tasting Clase Azul Añejo

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests continued to dance, drink, eat and bask in the incredible, highly curated, Haute Living environment, celebrating themselves and the extraordinary company around them. It was the perfect celebration honoring The Magic City and the people who continue to make it so incredibly magical.

Jean-François Sberro, Rohan Marley, Gil Dezer, Joey Goldman, Kamal Hotchandani, Keith Menin
Jean-François Sberro, Rohan Marley, Gil Dezer, Joey Goldman, Kamal Hotchandani, Keith Menin

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Bru & Daniel Kodsi
Bru & Daniel Kodsi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guillaume Bonnassies, Mary Lee, guest, John Lee
Guillaume Bonnassies, Mary Lee, guest, John Lee

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Diego Lowenstein, Ugo Colombo and guest x Haute 100
Diego Lowenstein, Ugo Colombo and Michael Comras

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Jennifer & Marc Bell x Haute 100
Jennifer & Marc Bell

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

David Gebbia & Rachel Spackman
David Gebbia & Rachel Spackman

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

April Donelson, Robert Zarco, Seth Semilof, Angela Birdman, Louis Birdman x Haute 100
April Donelson, Robert Zarco, Seth Semilof, Angela Birdman, Louis Birdman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute 100 atmopsherePhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Sergey and Lolita Petrossov with Jean-Francois Sberro
Sergey and Lolita Petrossov with Jean-Francois Sberro

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Karolina Kurkova, Kinga Lambert, Gisela Lowenstein
Karolina Kurkova, Kinga Lampert, Gisela Lowenstein

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Mariann Marinberg, Deyvanshi Masrani, Barry Skolnick, & Missy Brody.
Mariann Marinberg, Deyvanshi Masrani, Barry Skolnick, & Missy Brody

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Kamal Hotchandani, Avra Jain, Dalia Lagoa x haute 100
Kamal Hotchandani, Avra Jain, Dalia Lagoa

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Radmila Lolly, Deyvanshi Masrani x haute 100
Radmila Lolly & Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute 100 x Drew Rosenhaus, Lisa Thomson
Drew Rosenhaus, Lisa Thomson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Evelyn Menin, Jordi Mollà, Keith Menin and Seth Semilof
Evelyn Menin, Jordi Mollà, Keith Menin and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Zoe Robins, Michael Capponi
Zoe Robins, Michael Capponi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Lenny and Lisa Hochstein, Romain Zago
Lenny and Lisa Hochstein, Romain Zago

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute 100 x Nikki Simkins & Marc Roberts
Nikki Simkins & Marc Roberts

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

