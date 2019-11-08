Each year, Haute Living hosts its annual Haute 100 event, to honor the most influential and impactful Miami residents across the fields of sports, philanthropy, real estate, business, hospitality, entertainment, the arts, fashion, technology and more. This year’s celebration took place in one of downtown’s more recent luxury destinations, Swire Properties‘ Brickell City Centre, together with Westime, Ikonick Motors and Siebert Financial.

As guests made their way into the high-end experiential destination, they were greeted with a remarkable display of exotic cars from entrepreneur and philanthropist Barry Skolnick‘s Ikonick Motors collection, soon to be displayed in his showroom, which, upon completion, will be the largest exotic car showroom in the country. Automobiles on display included a yellow Ford GT X-1, a Gulf Blue 918 Spyder, a McLaren Senna and a Porsche Spyder.

After admiring the impressive lineup, ushers escorted guests to the fourth floor of the Brickell City Centre, where Haute Living took over the space for a gorgeous outdoor cocktail party with stunning Miami River views, welcoming guests with flutes of delicate Dom Perignon Champagne, as well as a full bar offering, which included Belvedere vodka and Clase Azul Reposado tequila. As they mingled and enjoyed the music, servers passed around tasty canapés, such as mushroom and truffle croquetas, seared foie gras on wonton crisps, steak tartare with truffle oil, sesame-crusted tuna with garlic ponzu and wasabi aioli, cilantro lime shrimp wrapped in bacon and herb-infused goat cheese with dates on mini crostini.

As the night ensued, guests made their way into the expansive interior dining space, where Marlow Rosado and his 11-piece band was playing lively music of popular Latin hits. The lounge areas housed lighted vitrines, each with a brilliant display of luxury timepieces on offer from Westime boutique, located on the ground floor of the Brickell City Centre, including those from Harry Winston, Urwerk, Zenith, Breguet, Ulysse Nardin and MB&F. Three long format dining tables were flawlessly appointed with oversized, white floral arrangements courtesy of Helianthus USA, as well as the highly-coveted annual Miami Haute 100 issues of Haute Living magazine, where each Haute 100 member was listed with their personal bio, recapping their extensive philanthropic work and impressive business endeavors, earning them a spot on the highly sought-after list.

A delicious three-course dinner was promptly served, which included the fresh burrata and tomato carpaccio starter, a surf and turf main course with mustard-crusted filet mignon and porcini mushroom risotto, as well as pan-seared Chilean sea bass with ginger carrot purée, and a chocolate trio for dessert, served with a strawberry pavlova, while DJ Chizzle played some lively beats to accompany the meal. Shortly thereafter, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the front of the room to address Miami’s most elite, to thank them for their dedication to make Miami the greatest city on earth, highlighting their charitable efforts that make such a deep impact on Miami and beyond.

Guests continued to enjoy the celebration, as high-end tequila Clase Azul’s Massiel Aponte made her way around the room with special tastings of the brand’s special Añejo tequila, explaining its 25-month aging process in white oak American whiskey barrels—giving it a unique smokey flavor note—to be enjoyed neat at room temperature. It provided the perfect post-dinner treat.

Guests continued to dance, drink, eat and bask in the incredible, highly curated, Haute Living environment, celebrating themselves and the extraordinary company around them. It was the perfect celebration honoring The Magic City and the people who continue to make it so incredibly magical.

