How To Plan A Haute Winter Getaway To Aspen This Year

We’re officially in the peak season of one of the country’s hottest winter destinations: Aspen. From five-star ski resorts to world-class dining, day and nightlife destinations or indulgent spa facilities, the small but ultra-luxurious town has plenty to offer for whatever type of traveler you may be. Find our haute guide to get the most out of your trip below:

WHERE TO STAY:

THE LITTLE NELL

Photo Credit: Little Nell

The Little Nell is arguably Aspen’s most famous hotel, boasting five stars and five diamonds. Aside from its charming and luxurious accommodations and prime location with ski-in and ski-out access, it’s also maintained a pristine reputation for attracting an A-list crowd and boasts world-class service.

675 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611

ST. REGIS ASPEN

Photo Credit: St. Regis Aspen

The regal St. Regis Aspen is not only one of the city’s most beloved properties, but also one of the most beautiful. Situated just steps away from the center of town, the stately five-star property rests at the base of Aspen Mountain with luxury accommodations, gourmet food and beverage offerings, luxury boutiques for shopping on-site, as well as their signature Remède Spa, for when you need some R&R, complete with a heated outdoor pool and hot tubs overlooking the mountains.

315 E Dean St, Aspen, CO 81611

W ASPEN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Aspen (@waspenhotel) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:15am PST

This brand-new property just opened this winter, attracting a younger, affluent crowd that wants to enjoy Aspen in a more hip and trendy setting. The property features its signature Living Room, where guests can enjoy food, beverage and live music. Additionally, it has a rooftop bar and pool overlooking the mountain, multiple nightlife destinations with a lively dance floor and fire pits to keep you warm as you mix and mingle throughout the property. W Aspen offers 88 beautifully-designed hotel rooms, as well as suites or two-three bedroom residential units that are available for nightly rental.

550 S Spring St, Aspen, CO 81611

WHERE TO EAT:

CASA TUA ASPEN

Photo Credit: Shawn O’Connor

The beloved, Miami-born Italian restaurant has been a longtime institution in the quaint area of downtown Aspen. Located in a prime location in the center of town, Casa Tua serves as the perfect dinner or lunch destination, and also features an exclusive, members-only upstairs lounge for guests to end their nights. Serving world-class dishes like their famed Cacio e Pepe or Colorado Lamb with an enviable wine list to match, it’s guaranteed that Casa Tua will provide the perfect hospitality experience during your stay in Aspen.

403 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611

MATSUHISA

You can never go wrong with a Nobu/Matsuhisa destination in whatever city you may be in the world, and Matsuhisa Aspen happens to be one of our favorites. Another longtime Aspen favorite, the Chef Nobu Matsuhisa institution is bound to be packed on any given night of the week, offering its beloved dishes from the famed Miso Black Cod to Crispy Rice, Yellowtail Jalepeño Sashimi or fresh omakase. Matsuhisa also makes the perfect spot for large group dinners, with private dining options available.

303 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611

CACHE CACHE

Another long-standing hot spot in the city, Cache Cache offers the perfect mix of gourmet cuisine in a sexy atmosphere that is perfect for date night or group dinners. Boasting a hip bar area, dining room and extensive wine bar, Cache Cache ensures that guests experience the best that the city has to offer in a setting that always attracts a stellar crowd. Menu standouts include the housemade Cacio e Pepe, Colorado Rack of Lamb or the Colorado Filet Mignon, as well as the 7x Ranch Wagyu New York Strip.

205 S Mill St, Aspen, CO 81611

7908 SUPPER CLUB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7908 (@7908aspen) on Dec 12, 2019 at 7:33am PST

If you want dinner and a scene, 7908 is a great choice. With something for everyone, 7908 serves as Aspen’s first restaurant, bar and nightclub venue all in one beautiful setting. Earlier in the evening, guests can enjoy dinner service with delicious offerings, ranging from Maple Syrub Marbled Foie Gras to Aspen Nachos (topped with caviar, of course); and entrees like 7x Wagyu Beef Wellington or Chili Glazed Fried Chicken. After dinner, enjoy cocktails in the lounge, and later, dance the night away to live DJ music.

415 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611

CLARK’S OYSTER BAR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clark’s Aspen (@clarksaspen) on Oct 3, 2019 at 1:18pm PDT

Clark’s Oyster Bar is relatively new on the scene, opening up in summer 2018, but has quickly won over the Aspen crowd with its fresh seafood and cozy atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a happy hour destination or posting up for lunch or dinner, Clark’s is a great choice for seafood lovers. We recommend a mix of the oysters—of course—as well as the mussels & clams with white wine and herbs to warm yourself up after a day on the slopes.

517 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611

WHERE TO PARTY:

CLOUD 9 ALPINE BISTRO

Partying in Aspen has become synonymous with Cloud 9 Alpine Bistro over the years—one of Aspen’s most popular and wildest ski-in and ski-out restaurants/aprés ski destinations. Located atop Highlands Mountain in Aspen and set in a quaint, European-style cabin, the destination hosts skiers looking to dine on Alpine delicacies like raclette and steak tartare before popping champagne and embarking on the most famous and boisterous aprés ski party around. Expect plenty of Veuve Clicquot and ski-boot dance parties that will continue into the night.

76 Boomerang Rd Top of the Cloud Nine Lift, Aspen, CO 81611

THE SNOW LODGE

Photo Credit: Shawn O’Connor

Montauk’s famed adult playground, The Surf Lodge from founder Jayma Cardoso, has expanded West for the first time ever this winter to Aspen, opening a second permanent location—The Snow Lodge. Since opening on December 23rd, the new hot spot has become an instant hit, drawing in a glamorous crowd to enjoy the brand’s signature day and nightlife entertainment, showcasing food, music, fashion and art—located in a prime location at the base of the mountain in the center of Aspen. The Snow Lodge has partnered with BELLY UP music venue to program the Winter Music Series to host the brand’s music performances throughout the winter.

501 E Dean St, Aspen, CO 81611

BOOTSY BELLOWS

Photo Credit: Nick Tininenko

The L.A.-famous destination from hospitality powerhouse brand, h.Wood Group, opened its second permanent location in Aspen in December 2013 in partnership with Andrew Sandler. Guests can expect the same level of entertainment, sophistication and service that is found in its flagship location. Throughout the winter and summer, Bootsy Bellows serves as one of Aspen’s premier nightlife destinations—and is also one of the only venues to remain open late-night—complete with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, lively DJ beats and performances, bottle service and h.Wood Group’s signature hospitality that it’s known and loved for.

204 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611

CARIBOU CLUB

Caribou Club is easily Aspen’s most coveted and ultra-exclusive club around—accessible for members-only. It’s remained the most sought-after spot of Aspen since opening in 1990, offering its members exquisite food and beverage, as well as a bar and nightclub. It’s the perfect place to have a nightcap, complete with a sophisticated crowd and creative libations.

411 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen, CO 81611