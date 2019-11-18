Photo Credit: Jamie Jaye Fletcher

It’s that time of year again, when everyone starts asking, “What are you doing for New Year’s Eve?” For this year’s celebration, The Little Nell has made it easy for you, by curating its highly exclusive upcoming fête at its five-star coveted destination, together with Dom Pérignon. The party—taking place on Tuesday, December 31st—will mark The Little Nell’s Pearl Anniversary celebration, for which it is pulling out all the stops for the ultimate luxury New Year’s Eve destination for its guests. Each all-inclusive ticket will provide unparalleled entertainment—such as musical acts and acrobats—top-shelf liquor, a slew of tasty dishes—including a gourmet cheese bar and oysters on the half-shell—and of course, an endless supply of Dom Pérignon Champagne. In addition, an exclusive Hennessy Lounge will house celebrated musical group, All That Jazz Sextet, while the downstairs Dom Pérignon Lounge at The Nell will have dueling DJs Niiko x Swae. For those who want to chill, an Ice Bar with shots of Hennessy Cognac paired with freshly-made donuts will provide the perfect pick-me-up moment to enjoy the live dancers and fire show at the courtyard, counting down to what will surely be a stunning display of midnight fireworks over Aspen Mountain. Act fast and secure your spot ASAP as this will surely be the party to attend for New Year’s Eve. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or visit https://www.thelittlenell.com/aspen-experience/events/nye-party.

