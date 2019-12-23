Saint-Louis crystal
News
The 2019 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here For Everyone On Your List—Including You
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections
Luis Fonsi
Celebrities
Luis Fonsi On Life After “Despacito,” Family, His Love For Miami And Giving Back
Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial — Louis Vuitton Men Fall/Winter 2020 By Virgil Abloh
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List

How Sbe Is Giving Back To Its Loyal Customers This Holiday Season

City Guide, Haute Cuisine

Katsuya South BeachPhoto Credit: sbe

This season, sbe is bringing the spirit of giving to its guests by offering Miami locals special deals at all F&B outlets. Throughout the holiday season, Miami residents are encouraged to come eat, drink and be merry at one of their in-demand locations for an exquisite meal with a 15-20% discount.Diez y Seis Overhead food shot - horizontalPhoto Credit: sbe

Destinations included are The Bazaar by José Andres, Katsuya South Beach, Dragon Lounge, Bar Centro or Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach; Leynia, UMI Sushi & Sake Bar, Rose Bar or Delano Beach Club at the Delano South Beach; Diez y Seis or Sky Bar at The Shore Club; Fi’lia Brickell, SAAM or Altitude Pool Deck at SLS Brickell; Katsuya Brickell or S Bar at SLS LUX Brickell; as well as Fi’lia South Beach and Cleo South Beach.

LeyniaPhoto Credit: sbe

Sound too good to be true? We promise, it’s not. Enjoy whimsical Spanish tapas creations at The Bazaar by José Andres or crispy rice and miso black cod at Katsuya. Lounge aside some of Miami’s hottest pool parties at the SLS South Beach, Delano Beach Club or SLS Brickell with a drink in hand and tasty poolside bites to eat.

Katsuya Brickell (1)Photo Credit: sbe

Discounts will be applied from proof of Florida residence ID at purchase. For more information or to help decide which destination you’re craving, head to its website here to find all the details.

Rose Bar at DelanoPhoto Credit: sbe

Fi'lia BrickellPhoto Credit: sbe

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
News
December 23, 2019
6 Must Have Spirits And Cocktail Recipes For Your Bar In 2020
By Stephan Rabimov
Chef Jean-François Piège Partners With Rémy Martin
Haute Cuisine
December 23, 2019
The Perfect Pairing With Chef Jean-François Piège
By Nicole Schubert
Brittany Snow
Celebrities
December 23, 2019
Brittany Snow Is Big On Holiday Traditions: Here Is What She And Fiancé Tyler Standaland Have Planned For Their Future
By Laura Schreffler
Summer McKeen
Celebrities
December 20, 2019
Guest Columnist Summer McKeen: 10 Life Changes You Should Make This New Year
By Laura Schreffler
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader