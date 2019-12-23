How Sbe Is Giving Back To Its Loyal Customers This Holiday Season

Photo Credit: sbe

This season, sbe is bringing the spirit of giving to its guests by offering Miami locals special deals at all F&B outlets. Throughout the holiday season, Miami residents are encouraged to come eat, drink and be merry at one of their in-demand locations for an exquisite meal with a 15-20% discount.

Destinations included are The Bazaar by José Andres, Katsuya South Beach, Dragon Lounge, Bar Centro or Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach; Leynia, UMI Sushi & Sake Bar, Rose Bar or Delano Beach Club at the Delano South Beach; Diez y Seis or Sky Bar at The Shore Club; Fi’lia Brickell, SAAM or Altitude Pool Deck at SLS Brickell; Katsuya Brickell or S Bar at SLS LUX Brickell; as well as Fi’lia South Beach and Cleo South Beach.

Sound too good to be true? We promise, it’s not. Enjoy whimsical Spanish tapas creations at The Bazaar by José Andres or crispy rice and miso black cod at Katsuya. Lounge aside some of Miami’s hottest pool parties at the SLS South Beach, Delano Beach Club or SLS Brickell with a drink in hand and tasty poolside bites to eat.

Discounts will be applied from proof of Florida residence ID at purchase. For more information or to help decide which destination you’re craving, head to its website here to find all the details.

