People’s Sexiest Man Sizzles, Serenades at The Delano

Photo Credit: SBEcorp
Before settling down at his piano perched atop the pool Friday at Delano South Beach’s Third Taste of sbe Miami, People’s newly anointed Sexiest Man Alive John Legend spent his day in Miami supporting 18 former felons who were just granted the right to vote. The musical powerhouse captivated the crowd with an intimate performance at the pool.
Photo Credit: SBEcorp SBE (SBE)
Legend serenaded the crowd with some of his most iconic songs including “Tonight (Best You Ever Had),” “Ordinary People,” and “All of Me.” The award-winning singer wrapped up his performance with a toast to celebrate the launch of his partnership with sbe x LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusive wine.
Seaspice was swarming with celebs last weekend, starting with Cuba Gooding Jr., there celebrating the birthday of gal pal Claudine De Niro, ex-wife of Robert De Niro’s son Raphael. The couple, who allegedly had a public spat Saturday night at Mango’s (!), were seemingly getting along when they arrived on the yacht version of a clown car, arriving with a motley crew of people including the yacht’s owner, real estate developer Gil Dezer, reality TV alum Brittany Gastineau, and George Foreman Jr. and wife Mary Joan Martelly.
Seaspice’s Sunday brunch was a knockout affair, attended by film producer and music mogul Freddy DeMann (co-founder of Madonna’s Maverick records and her former longtime manager) and World Boxing Organization’s light-heavyweight title winner, Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez, girlfriend Nelda Sepulveda, and friends arrived on his mega yacht and made it an entire day of celebrating his 11th round knockout victory against Sergey Kovalev.
Alvarez brunched aboard his yacht and stayed for the ultimate Sunday soiree featuring endless parades of Cristal and Dom Perignon. The champ even sent bottles of Cristal to every table in the VIP lounge before grabbing the mic and joined the mariachis in serenading the crowd. The boxer clearly likes a production, spotted Saturday night with his squad supping at fancy Gianni’s at the former Versace manse.