Looking to ring in 2020 with the ultimate New Year’s Eve experience? There are so many celebrations planned up and down the Las Vegas Strip. We can’t cover them all, so we’ve rounded up the best upscale events and happenings. With everything from decadent prix-fixe dinner menus to luxurious parties, here’s your guide to celebrating New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas in high-class style.

Cipriani

Photo Credit: Cipriani

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas with one last meal at Cipriani at Wynn Las Vegas. The New Year’s Eve feast begins with the Wagyu beef steak tartare, dressed lobster with avocado and Boston lettuce, the oyster selection with mignonette and stone crab claws or the burrata alla Mediterranea. Next, choose from the organic Cipriani spaghetti with Maine lobster, homemade uovo in raviolo, Cipriani tagliardi with veal ragú or the Cipriani tagliolini. Main course selections include the filet of Dover Sole with turned potatoes, sautéed Maine Lobster with poached potatoes and broccoli or the veal chop with sautéed spinach. For dessert, there’s freshly whipped vanilla gelato or the homemade millefoglie with crème chantilly. The prix-fixe menu is $350/person. Pair the Dom Perignon Brut 2006 with your meal for $200. Book your reservation here.

Mayfair Supper Club

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

Spend New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas at Bellagio’s Mayfair Supper Club, inspired by top supper clubs in London and around the world. On New Year’s Eve, guests have an option of one of two prix-fixe menus. The first seating for $155/person includes a choice of the Waldorf salad, caviar pasta, oysters Rockefeller or steak tartare. For the main entree, selections include the salmon and sorrel, chicken a la king, filet Rossini or the winter vegetable pot pie. The New Year’s Eve Gala dinner for $395/person includes a chilled shellfish tower with caviar, Waldorf salad, caviar pasta with white truffles, Dover Sole Veronique and tournedos with an option to add Kobe beef. Both dinner options end with a selection of desserts. Make your New Year’s Eve more fun-filled with live entertainment throughout the night and up-close views of the Fountains of Bellagio. For reservations, call Bellagio’s concierge at 866-906-7171.

SkyBar

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas rings in 2020 with a Burlesque-New Year’s Eve Party sponsored by Moët & Chandon at SkyBar and Tea Lounge. The high-class party will feature a DJ, a midnight Champagne toast and views of the Las Vegas Strip fireworks show. Hilton Diamond, Gold, Silver and Blue reward members receive a discount to the event. Tickets for non-hotel guests are $150/person before Dec. 30 and $200 on the day of the event. Open bar packages will be offered for an additional price. For those interested in tables, reservations start at $1,000 and include entry into the event. For table reservations, call 888-881-9578.

Twist by Pierre Gagnaire

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

What better way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas than with a luxurious dining experience? At Twist by Pierre Gagnaire at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, world-renowned Chef Pierre Gagnaire serves up lobster from Maine, American Wagyu Beef, black truffle, potato gnocchi and a grand dessert trio. You’ll even get greeted by the man himself during dinner. Menus are priced at $375/person for the first seating and $650/person for the second seating. Wine pairings will be offered for an additional price. Book your reservation here.

The Cocktail Collective

Photo Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Spend New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas at The Dorsey, Electra Cocktail Lounge or Rosina Cocktail Lounge, also known as The Cocktail Collective. All three will offer the Champagne starter package for $500 for four guests and the celebration package for $1,750 for up to six guests. But if you want to go all out, go for the Want the World NYE Package. At The Dorsey (The Venetian Resort & Casino), the package runs for $3,500 for up to eight people and includes a magnum limited edition “Want the World” Swarovski hand-jeweled Moët Brut bottle, two bottles of Moët Rosé Imperial, a bottle of Ketel One and shareable items from the Latin-American restaurant, CHICA. At Electra Cocktail Lounge and Rosina Cocktail Lounge (The Palazzo Resort & Casino), enjoy a magnum limited-edition “Want the World” Swarovski hand-jeweled Moët Brut bottle, two bottles of Moët Rosé Imperial, a bottle of Belvedere and shareable dim sum offerings from Mott 32. The Dorsey and Electra Cocktail Club both feature a DJ beginning at 9 p.m. Book your reservation by emailing [email protected]

CATCH

Photo Credit: Catch Hospitality Group

CATCH at Aria Resort & Casino offers a New Year’s Eve four-course prix-fixe menu beginning at 5 p.m. The meal begins with oysters Champagne mignonette and caviar. For the first course, some of the options include the CATCH roll, truffle sashimi or the Golden Osetra caviar. Second-course selections include octopus, mushroom pasta or the torched king crab. The main courses include the New York strip steak, roasted branzino, crispy shrimp or the Cantonese lobster with side dishes. Lastly, the Hit Me Cake tops off the decadent feast. The four-course meal is $195/person. The evening also features a live DJ from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Book your reservation here.

Hakkasan

Photo Credit: Hakkasan Las Vegas

Ring in 2020 with a New Year’s Eve prix-fixe menu at Hakkasan Las Vegas at MGM Grand. Upon your arrival, enjoy a glass of Louis Roederer Brut Premier Champagne. Dinner begins with Alaskan king crab and pork soup dumplings. Next, choose between the supreme dim sum platter, Peking duck or lotus leaf sticky rice. Main entree selections include the Wok-seared Australian wagyu ribeye, roasted Alaskan halibut, Hakka ban tiao noodle or the Chinese greens. Your New Year’s Eve feast ends with a decadent dessert. The first seating begins at 5 p.m. for $108/person and 7 p.m. for $158/person, plus wine pairings for an additional price. Hakkasan also offers a vegetarian New Year’s Eve prix-fixe menu for guests. For the holiday season, Hakkasan is partnering with Action Against Hunger. Diners can donate to join the fight against life-threatening hunger around the world. Book your reservation here.

Prestige Club Lounge

Photo Credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas in style at the Prestige Club Lounge at The Palazzo Resort & Casino. The New Year’s Prestige Package includes a two-night luxurious stay from Dec. 30-Jan. 1 and two general admission tickets to the New Year’s Eve party. Guests will enjoy a live DJ, open bar, passed desserts, a Champagne toast at midnight and some of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip fireworks. To book the exclusive New Year’s Prestige Package, call 866-242-2872.