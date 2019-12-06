First, there was Mr. and Mrs. Justin Bieber, acting like normal kids going out for lunch at the Rusty Pelican and then for iced oat milk cappuccinos at David Grutman’s Design District spot OTL. Normal, minus the security detail and screaming fans, but you know. Then, Britney Spears celebrated her 38th birthday holed up all weekend with her 25-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, emerging only to go bowling in the basement Monday night, Instagramming it in typical Brit-style, saying “It’s my Bday, bitches.” The couple, together almost 3 years, spent most of their time inside the room, we’re told.

Photo Credit: V&E Restaurants

Besides the usual Art Basel Miami Beach sightings of Princess Eugenie and Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, trying to be incognito under a black hat with his bro pals at the Convention Center and then partying Thursday night until 5 a.m. at E11EVEN Miami with 20somethings like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Miami was flooded with actual A-listers for a change during the annual artmageddon. Kendall Jenner was seen having a late lunch Thursday at Havana 1957 with her Art Basel squad. They dined at the Lincoln Road location and shared churrasco, grilled chicken breasts, burgers and sangria. Then there was the annual Aby Rosen fete at The Dutch, where the usual cast of characters attended, from Hiltons and Owen Wilson to the who’s who of the art world. We’re old enough to remember when Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones-caliber celebs went to that party.

Photo Credit: BFA

Photo Credit: BFA

Photo Credit: BFA

Filmmaker Harmony Korine, best known for then (1995) controversial movie Kids, and Snap Inc. premiered his latest flick, Duck, a short, experimental film shot in Miami through Spectacles 3, Snapchat’s wearable 3D camera, at a private event Wednesday at the Melin Building in the Design District hosted by Gucci at Art Basel. Guests included Jared Leto, Sienna Miller, Chloe Sevigny, who made her film debut in Kids, and Miami resident and punk legend Iggy Pop, who gave a surprise, dare we say pop up, performance that was, as the, er, kids say, epic.

Photo Credit: Dom Perignon

Photo Credit: Dom Perignon

Photo Credit: Dom Perignon

Lenny Kravitz, rocker and now Creative Director for Dom Pérignon, and Alan Faena hosted an exclusive Dom Pérignon “Last Supper” at Faena’s Miami manse Wednesday to celebrate the release of Kravitz’s limited-edition Dom Pérignon collection. The dynamic duo hosted several of their closest friends for an intimate dinner created by Chef Francis Mallman, followed by a VIP party where both hosts mingled and sipped on the Dom Pérignon Lenny Kravitz Limited Edition Blanc Vintage 2008 and Rosé 2006, with surprise DJ set by Diplo and guests including Paris Hilton, Rosario Dawson minus boyfriend Cory Booker, who is busy running for president, Tommy Hilfiger, Sean Penn, Bad Bunny, Teyana Taylor and Tove Lo.

Photo Credit: Sansho-ScottBFA.com-for-Beefeater-Pink

Tennis titan and entrepreneur Serena Williams celebrated her fashion brand S by Serena’s second annual Art Basel pop-up party hosted by BeefeaterPink Wednesday night at Faena Bazaar. Spotted in the crowd of art and publishing industry honchos was the legendary Tina Brown. After the pop-up party, Williams and friends headed to Casa Tua for a karaoke after-party.

Colombian stars J Balvin and Maluma along with Pusha T were all seen Monday at the DIOR Men’s Cocktail Event in the Miami Design District. Not too far was Pharell Williams, who stopped by the HELLO! MIAMI pop-up. On Tuesday night, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian (also seen Tuesday at Prime 112 and at LIV with on-again ex beau Younes Bendjima) and Bella Hadid were all seen supping at Swan, and on Wednesday, architect Peter Marino was spotted taking a tour of Craig Robins’ private art collection.

Photo Credit: Downtown Photo

Miami Art week has expanded beyond Miami, as seen Tuesday at the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, which kicked off its own Miami Art Week via the 954 with Pharrell and artist collective FriendsWithYou, who talked to 200 Broward County middle school students about spreading kindness through art. The convo was part of the museum’s new exhibition, Happy!, which explores the pursuit of happiness in contemporary art and features works by FriendsWithYou and 39 additionally perky artists.

On Thursday,Williams and Chicago artist Hebru Brantley celebrated the launch of the Hebru Brantley x Billionaire Boys Club x Adidas Originals collection in partnership with Bombay Sapphire with a fancy fete at the Wynwood pop-up with friends like Pusha T and Teyana Taylor.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The House of Ruinart kicked off Art Basel Miami Beach with a star-studded champagne fête Wednesday at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden celebrating artist Vik Muniz’s artwork series, Shared Roots, and his Vik Muniz x Ruinart Champagne Leaf limited-edition print, from which 100% of the proceeds benefit Imazon, a Brazilian nonprofit dedicated to Amazon rainforest conservation. Chef Daniel Boulud prepped a special Mocequa dish, paired, of course, with Ruinart. Seen in the crowd: Models Karolína Kurková and Joan Smalls, and singer/socialite Caroline Vreeland.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Supermodel Winnie Harlow took the phrase “models and bottles” to the next level Wednesday as she made a grand entrance into a private Art Basel after party at Seaspice, followed by a parade of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé bottles. Rocking a chic pant suit ensemble, the room cleared way as Harlow led the procession of the vintage sparkling, lit with a blaze of sparklers. Sitting at a VIP table inches from Miami’s waters, adorned with the latest Haute Living ‘Haute 100’ issue, Winnie grabbed a bottle of the rosé and showered guests with the $300 cuvee. She was spotted leaving at 1 a.m. with a full glass in hand, always bringing the party with her.

After braving a blizzard to make center stage at Basel, Kehinde Wiley and Swizz Beatz arrived together (with winter jackets stylishly still in tow) Monday night to deliver their Creative Minds Talks debut Art Basel discussion at The New World Center. Spotted in the audience was Major Lazer artist/DJ Walshy Fire.

The conversation covered all sorts of topics, including social media, about which, Swizz Beatz said, ““There are no big “I’s” and little “you’s”. We’re all in this together. This is a we thing…that’s the reason I can’t get off Instagram and the way that I’m using the platform, I know that it helps save so many lives and I would be selfish to cut those people off.”