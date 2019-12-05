Photo Credit: drserg / Shutterstock.com

When Larry Ellison decides to grace just about anything with his Midas Touch, you know it’s going to be an unqualified success—so his latest effort, the Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, A Sensei Retreat, should be no exception.

The resort, which opened in November, is the Oracle billionaire’s latest foray into the tourism industry: In addition the Hawaiian island of Lanai, he also co-owns Malibu’s Nobu Hotel, Palo Alto’s Epiphany Hotel and the former Frank Sinatra-owned Cal Neva Resort Hotel & Casino in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons

But this project is near and dear to his heart. It’s the first joint effort between Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Sensei, the well-being company he founded with Dr. David Agus, who also happen to be the founding CEO of USC’s Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine.

The property is all-inclusive, with a focus exclusively on wellness retreats, offering a comprehensive and fully customizable program tailored to individual needs.

Photo Credit: Sensei Hotel

Located against a backdrop of towering Cook pines and banyan trees on the island of Lanai, which is also home to the beachfront Four Seasons Resort Lanai, the new wellness experience takes full advantage of the 90,000 acre island’s natural beauty and seclusion.

Bringing the concept to life is a handpicked team of wellness experts, nutritionists, chefs, fitness experts, spa therapists and hospitality professionals. Upon booking a retreat, each guest is matched with their own Sensei Guide, who will help customize their itinerary in advance. During each stay, the Sensei Guide will use cutting-edge health tools and technology, recommendations from their supporting wellness team as well as guest feedback to adapt the program.

Photo Credit: Sensei Hotel

Guests of the adults-only Koele Retreat consult with their Sensei Guides to create their own customized itinerary with a variety of choices to accommodate how they want to spend their time. Whether that’s targeting a specific health goal or simply unwinding from the stresses of everyday life, each itinerary is designed to be fluid and adaptable throughout their wellness-oriented vacation. Journeys start with a minimum three-night stay with the ability to add on additional days, complete with wellness activities, meals, adventures and more.

Activities range from one-on-one training sessions and group classes to lectures, philanthropic activities, immersive spa treatments in a private hale and island excursions. Facilities include a 24-hour fitness facility, two movement studios, yoga pavilion and outdoor yoga spaces, salon, onsen baths, outdoor pool with lap lanes, 18-hole short golf course with Scotty Cameron putters, an Adventure Park with ziplines and rope challenge courses, and an outdoor sculpture garden featuring works of renowned contemporary artists. Guests will also have access to a full range of Four Seasons-managed island activities, including golf, ocean sports, hiking, biking, horseback riding, archery and sporting clays, and more.

A new dining concept, Sensei by Nobu, incorporates many ingredients harvested from the resort’s on-island sustainable farm, with optional dining in a private spa hale, poolside or in the privacy of one’s room or suite, each of which has a balcony or a lanai, perfect for al fresco dining. Menus have been designed by world-renowned Japanese Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his team in close collaboration with Dr. Agus and Sensei’s nutritionists, utilizing a science-driven approach to diet within the context of full-body health.

We can only draw one conclusion: What a luxurious way to let the healing begin!