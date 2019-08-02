domaine anderson
Serena Williams Raps Like a Champ; Supermodel Winnie Harlow’s Miami-Style 25th BDay Bash

Celebrities, News

Serena serves up some serious rap at Coyo Taco in Palm Beach

 

Photo Credit: Jessica Dominguez

Look out, Cardi B., here comes Serena!

Photo Credit: Jessica Dominguez

Tennis titan and fashion designer Serena Williams sang and danced the night away with close friends Tuesday during karaoke night at COYO Taco Palm Beach. On her set list: Cardi B’s “Money Moves” and the Thelma Houston disco classic “Don’t Leave Me This Way.” When she wasn’t belting the beats, she was sipping on the taqueria’s signature margaritas with her friends until closing. Although she is used to winning, it was one of her friends who beat her in the karaoke competition, taking home a bottle of Herradura Tequila as the grand prize.

Celebrating her big 2-5, supermodel Winnie Harlow lives her best life in Miami

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow rang in her 25th birthday Miami-style with a weekend of partying and hitting up all the Miami hot spots. The birthday girl was joined by a squad of close friends for dinner at Swan on Friday, where she was presented with an over-the-top red and gold, five-tiered cake from owner David Grutman. After dinner and champagne, the gang took the party to STORY where Harlow sipped on Perrier-Jouet champagne and was presented with a large bouquet of white roses along with a Perrier-Jouet shaped cake. Then she hopped on top of the DJ booth to dance and pose with the club’s performers, whose outfits complemented her crystal-covered, two piece which flaunted her supermodel figure.

Winnie Harlow & 2 Chainz Liv-ing it up

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Other celebs in attendance included Da Baby, who performed, DJ Pauly D, and uber-producer Jermaine Dupri.  On Sunday, the celebrations continued into the wee hours of the morning as the model headed to LIV, where she spent the night hanging with 2 Chainz and their crew behind the DJ booth. Also in attendance were Tory Lanez and Mack Maine, who were both also celebrating their birthdays.

