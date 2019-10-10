Photo Credit: Dom Perignon

Lenny Kravitz is expanding on his existing partnership with Dom Pérignon partnership by designing three limited edition Dom Pérignon items—created at his Kravitz Design studio—this November. Inspired by the experience of bringing people together for a moment of celebration, the musician has created a chic limited edition gift box, candelabra box and table-bar. For Dom Pérignon, Kravitz is elevating champagne tasting to a whole new level. Check out his new items below!

Lenny Kravitz x Dom Pérignon Limited Edition Gift Box (750ml)

Photo Credit: Dom Perignon

Kravitz enhances the champagne house’s iconic label by borrowing from the craft of goldsmiths to work hammered metal on the surface of the shield, creating a patina that lends the metal an inalterable contemporary vibe. Limited editions of the Vintage 2008 (MSRP: $199.00) and Rosé Vintage 2006 (MSRP: $349.00) will be released.

Lenny Kravitz x Dom Pérignon Candelabra Box (1500ml)

Photo Credit: Dom Perignon

Kravitz has created a box for the Vintage 2008 magnum that transforms into a candelabra to enhance the Dom Pérignon ritual, heighten the moment and lend some extra luxe ambiance to any room. The candelabra is velvet lined case, inspired by snakeskin, the box texture and the grapevines engraved around the label of the bottle reveal the creative hand of an artist engaged with naturalist elements. The Candelbra box includes 4 candles and is retailing for $3,650.00

Lenny Kravitz x Dom Pérignon Table Bar

Photo Credit: Dom Perignon

The masterpiece of Kravitz’s three-piece collection is his opulent table-champagne bar. The black lacquer table with brushed brass trim unfolds to reveal bottles of Dom Pérignon, glasses, with an ice bucket in the center. The sleek design ties together the atmosphere: open the table, light the candelabra, and savor Dom Pérignon, gazing at the label shimmering in the soft candlelight. Table Bar pricing upon request.