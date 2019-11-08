Photo Credit: Krug / Jon Parra / Getty Designer Thom Browne teamed up with actress/singer Cynthia Erivo, star of Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, Wednesday to host the swanky Krug Encounter Miami at Browne’s recently opened shop, his second North American flagship, in the Miami Design District. The evening began with an exclusive preview of Browne’s art installation Palm Tree 1, with friends including Riverdale star Charles Melton, See star Nesta Cooper, model and literary scion Dree Hemingway, model Karolina Kurkova, model turned ubiquitous Miami resident Tyson Beckford and Shay Haley of Pharrell Williams’ alt hip hop trio N*E*R*D.

Photo Credit: Krug / Jon Parra / Getty The party then moved up to the garden rooftop where Erivo, performed live renditions of “Natural Woman,” “Summertime,” “Let Me Go,” and “Stormy Weather” each inspired by the Krug champagnes poured throughout the evening ranging from Krug Grande Cuvee 160th Edition to Krug Rose, and the coveted Krug Clos du Mesnil 2004.

Photo Credit: DAER South Florida Nightlife lovers with day jobs rejoiced as DAER, the day club (that also doubles as a nightclub) at the gussied-up guitar hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, debuted last weekend with a slew of splashy, flashy events. Among them, a spin sesh with DJ Dillon Francis, in tow with his new girlfriend, Claudia Vergara (Sofia’s niece), EDM OG DJ Tiesto with new wife Annika Backes, and EDM duo The Chainsmokers, who took a page out of Post Malone’s playbook and threw out stacks out thousands into the crowd. On Friday night, DJ Dillon Francis spun an electric set of his top hits. Dillon and galpal Vergara were later joined by Veronica Vergara (Sofia’s sister) and Claudia’s Latinx Now! co-star, Christian Acosta. On Saturday, it was Tiesto’s turn on the tables as wife Annika was seen singing, dancing and sipping rosé in the DJ booth during the entirety of his 2-hour performance.

Closing out the weekend with a 2-hour performance in the pouring rain, The Chainsmokers kept the crowd lit, especially during member Drew Taggert’s DJ set where he jumped off the stage and began pouring shots of JAJA Tequila (the band’s tequila brand) into the mouths of very thirsty front-row guests. The other Chainsmoker, Alex Pall, was also handing out shots of JAJA to VIP guests behind the DJ booth. Following their performance of their hit song, “Closer,” Taggert stood up on the stage and began throwing thousands of dollars into the crowd, which understandably went nuts trying to catch some bills before they floated into the pool or into the VIP cabanas. Tiesto and The Chainsmokers were honored by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel with a memorabilia case; Tiesto’s had a jacket he donated to the hotel, while The Chainsmokers donated a signed guitar. The memorabilia will soon be displayed at the Hard Rock. DAER Dayclub operates Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while DAER Nightclub is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to “late.”

Photo Credit: Kiki on the River Boyz II Men crooners Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman surprised the crowd at Kiki on the River’s Sunday Funday party with an impromptu performance of one of their greatest hits. The trio, who performed in Miami the night before, chose to spend their Sunday at Kiki, sipping on their new wine, Harmony (it appears you can’t be a celebrity without your own booze brand these days: see The Chainsmokers, John Legend and so many more), and feasting on the Greek fare. Enjoying the vibe and party atmosphere, the (not such) Boyz decided to perform an impromptu version of their hit “Motown Philly” for the crowd in front of the bar before leaving via yacht once the sun set.

Photo Credit: Freud Realty Cédric DePasquale, better known by his stage name Cedric Gervais, one of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs who won a Grammy in 2013 when he produced a remix of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness”, has listed his 4-bedroom, 4-bath Biscayne Point waterfront villa complete with recording studio for the bargain price of $2.8 million. Listing agent is Freud Realty’s Michael Wiesenfeld. Gervais is staying in Miami.

Photo Credit: J. Todd Wilkins

The first annual Club Yacht Charter Sea Soirée was held Friday at The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale benefiting the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, World Hope International, National Save the Sea Turtle Foundation and Ocean Conservancy.The event, hosted by Club Yacht Charter and co-hosted by Joao Franco of Bravo TV’s Below Deck Mediterranean, featured a champagne luncheon and resort wear fashion show for over 200 guests. A little gossip from Franco, who is currently in school learning to become captain of a yacht (hmmm): fan faves and it couple of the most recent season, Jack Stirrup and Ayesha Scott are no more. Jack’s expecting his first child with new girlfriend Kelly Hidge. What happens at sea stays at sea, we guess. Sigh.

Coming off his recent UFC win, Miami native and mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal was spotted dining Wednesday supping at Marion in Brickell where he was overheard telling a staffer, “It is my favorite place in town, I only come here when I’m in town and I’m in love with the food.”