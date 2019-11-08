Holman Motorcars Mansion FLIBS
Inside Haute Living's Holman Motorcars Mansion For FLIBS, Together With Ulysse Nardin
Chanel Hosts Its 5th Annual Tribeca Film Fest Luncheon For VIP Women In Film

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene

Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon
Marisa Tomei and Katie Holmes

Photo Credit: BFA

Earlier this week, Chanel hosted a slew of very important ladies who (also) lunch at its 5th annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program kickoff luncheon at Locanda Verde in New York.

Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon
Angela Simmons and Keke Palmer, both wearing Chanel

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/WireImage

Jane Rosenthal, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, challenged the women industry leaders who attended the luncheon: “Entertain for change! Our stories matter. Speaking up matters. All women must own their own voice and fight back.”

Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon
Glenn Close and Catherine Keener

Photo Credit: BFA

A hundred women leaders in entertainment—actors, directors, writers, producers, casting directors and costume designers—were on hand to hear her message and to celebrate their filmmaking community, as well as the 10 emerging female filmmakers selected for the program.

Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon
Zazie Beetz, wearing Chanel

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

This luncheon marks the start of the 5th annual program presented by Tribeca and Chanel and facilitated by the Tribeca Film Institute. The three-day program was created to discover and empower ten rising filmmakers with project support, master classes, one-on-one mentorship, and peer-to-peer sessions. A total of $100,000 will be awarded to participants for project development and production of their films.

Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon
Anna Baryshnikov

Photo Credit: BFA

Program participants included actor Catherine Keener, director/writer/producer Nicole Holofcener, producer Anne Carey, director/producer Julie Dash, director/producer Lesli Linka Glatter, producer Dede Gardner, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, designer Ane Crabtree, editor Sabine Hoffman, composer Laura Karpman, and more.

Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon
Emily Mortimer, Dianna Agron and Hailey Gates, all wearing Chanel

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Additional guests included actors Katie Holmes, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, Emily Mortimer, Zosia Mamet, Keke Palmer, Jemima Kirke, Amber Tamblyn, Dianna Agron, Zazie Beetz, Kristine Froseth, Eliza Scanlon, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelsey Asbille, Emma Nelson, Hailey Gates, Mary Stuart Masterson, Carey Lowell and Anna Baryshnikov. 

Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon
Kaitlyn Dever, wearing Chanel

Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/WireImage

Directors in attendance included Annabelle Attanasio, Mary Lambert, Chai Vasarhelyi and Tanya Wexler; producers Donna Gigliotti, Abigail Disney, Alison Benson, Tonya Lewis Lee, Anne Hubbell, Caroline Kaplan, Celia Costas, Wren Arthur, Lizzie Nastro and Mara Brock Akil; writers Jill Kargman, Ann Leary, and Debora Cahn; casting directors Avy Kaufman and Alexa Fogel; and costume director Stacey Battat.

