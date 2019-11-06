Holman Motorcars Mansion FLIBS
Inside Haute Living's Holman Motorcars Mansion For FLIBS, Together With Ulysse Nardin
Check Out These Five Lavish Spots To Dine On Truffle Dishes In Boston

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

‘Tis the season to indulge in the ultimate decadence of truffles. Whether it’s the black truffle you crave or the rarity of the most coveted white truffle shaved over your favorite dish, now is the time to get your truffle on.

To celebrate, we have rounded up five of the most lavish spots to dine on these delicate and aromatic dishes this season here in Boston.

Meritage

Photo Credit: Meritage

One of the best ways to enjoy truffles is every way possible. To celebrate, Meritage at the Boston Harbor Hotel is hosting a four-course dinner for $175 per person dedicated to white truffles and wines of Piedmont.  First dish starts off with white truffle and shallot confit aioli; from there, move onto Perigord black truffles with diver sea scallops. The third course rolls out Alba white truffles with lemon ricotta and egg yolk followed by venison Noisette with black and white truffles. For dessert, think black cocoa truffle cake with pistachio gelato.

70 Rowes Wharf, Boston; Website

Menton

Photo Credit: Menton

Over in the Fort Point Channel, truffles in all of their rare glory are being hailed at Menton with a week long celebration. They are offering a special five-course tasting menu featuring fresh white Alba truffles from northern Italy. Specialty dishes include Spanish turbot with black truffle, braised veal with wild mushroom, raviolo with truffle pecorino and a lavish finale of dark chocolate marquise with black truffle glace.

354 Congress Street, Boston; Website

Avery Bar

Photo Credit: Avery Bar

Inside the Ritz-Carlton, we told you recently about the newly redesigned Avery Bar. Today, we would like to formally introduce you to Chef Kenneth “Shane” Cooprider’s trio of deviled farmer’s egg. These decadent offerings feature Italian white truffles combined with crispy chorizo topped with caviar for the ultimate indulgence. (Be sure to check out neighboring Artisan Bistro’s amazing truffle fries as well).

10 Avery Street, Boston; Website

Bambara Kitchen & Bar

Photo Credit: Bambara

If you can’t make it to any of the white truffle festivals happening in Italy right now, then book a much easier journey over to Bambara where Chef David Bazirgan has created a specialty menu paying homage to the coveted truffle. Whether you choose to indulge in noodles, polenta, pasta, or risotto, each dish can be complemented with the addition of shaved white truffles for a truly delicious and memorable dining experience.

25 Edwin H. Land Boulevard, Cambridge; Website

Sinatra Restaurant

Tucked inside Encore Boston Harbor, Sinatra Restaurant is preparing to wow diners with a seven-course white truffle dinner Friday night prepared by Property Executive Chef Joseph Leibowitz, Chef de Cuisine Timothy Hixson and Executive Pastry Chef Joel Reno. Dishes, which will be accompanied by a selection of Italian wines, range from a white truffle custard, a winter salad, potato gnocchi, filet of Dover sole and veal tenderloin, all topped with shaved white truffles. Finish it off with a taste of truffle gelato for the perfect ending.

One Broadway, Everett; Website

