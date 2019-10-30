Five Haute New Restaurant Openings In Boston You Won’t Want To Miss

Even though we are nearing the end of 2019, the restaurant scene in Boston has no immediate signs of slowing down.

From a French brasserie in Back Bay to a revamp of an old favorite near the Boston Common, here’s a look at five haute new restaurants that have either recently opened or are readying their doors to welcome diners.

Rochambeau

Photo Credit: Rochambeau

This two-story French brasserie located in Back Bay took over the former Towne Stove + Spirits space next to the Hynes Convention Center. Now you can nosh on upscale French fare, i.e. tenderloin steak tartare, rack of lamb and grilled lobster frites in the swanky new space. Other popular dishes include a plat de jour like the cassoulet shown here of duck confit, garlic sausage and tarbais. (This lively spot also recently introduced a weekend brunch menu).

900 Boylston Street, Boston; Website

Grand Tour

Photo Credit: SELECT Oyster Bar

Chef Michael Serpa, who made a name for himself when he opened SELECT Oyster Bar, is adding yet another property to his restaurant roster when Grand Tour opens later this fall in Back Bay. The neighborhood Parisian bistro located on Newbury Street pays homage to the three Grand Tours of pro cycling. Instead of seafood, Serpa will be focusing on French fare (think steak frites, charcuterie, cheese plates and rabbit in mustard sauce) at this two-story haute spot.

314 Newbury Street, Boston; Website

Six West

Photo Credit: Six West

Named after its location at Six (West) Broadway, this lively spot, which opened just a couple of weeks ago, serves up decadent caviar paninis, rich short rib tacos and uber fresh ahi tuna flatbreads to the masses. Keep an eye out for their soon-to-be-open year round rooftop deck, which is rumored to feature fireplaces and igloos. This will certainly be a place to see and be seen this winter.

6 W. Broadway, Boston; Website

Avery Bar

Photo Credit: Michael Kleinberg

Tucked inside The Ritz-Carlton, Boston, you will find a familiar friend. The newly redesigned Avery Bar was recently unveiled featuring everything from a floating marble fireplace, banquettes and sofas to snack on their revamped menu. Snack on crispy enoki tempura, sweet chili tiger shrimp, a trio of deviled farmer’s eggs, Buffalo fried cold water oysters or a cheese and charcuterie board. Doesn’t get much more luxurious than this.

10 Avery Street, Boston; Website

Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina

Photo Credit: Guy Fieri

Over the summer, we told you about Chef Guy Fieri’s plans to open his first-ever Boston restaurant inside the massive 43,000-square foot Big Night Live. Tomorrow, he will be doing just that with Executive Chef Rachel Klein overseeing culinary operations. Here, you will find some creative interpretations of Latin street food like crispy pork belly and carnitas chile verde featuring roasted pork shank, pickled red onions, tequila-lime crema, and crispy garlic. There are more than 100 tequilas to wash it all down.

110 Causeway Street, Boston; Website