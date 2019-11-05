Holman Motorcars Mansion FLIBS
5W Public Relations Expands Israel Practice Area

News, Technology

New York City-based 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has expanded its presence in the Israeli market, making the agency one of the leading providers of PR services in the US, specifically for the Israeli tech community.

Ronn Torossian
Ronn Torossian

Photo Credit: 5W PR

5W’s counts with established companies like ironSource as clients. In addition, 5W is agency of record for several high-growth companies including PICO Partners, SparkBeyond, ContentSquare, Kaltura, HiBob, SOSA, Kryon, BioCatch, Homeis, Ubimo, CNVRG, Apester, BlueMail, AuraAir, Snappy App, and MySizeID. Other 5WPR technology clients include N26, Payoneer, Zeta Global, Xaxis, VIZIO, CareerBuilder, AvidXchange, Airhelp, Five9, RealPage, and more.

“Business growth in Israel is booming, especially in the tech community, which is an area we have been a leading specialist in for years,” said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5W PR. “We’re proud of the impressive growth of our Israeli client roster and being the agency our clients trust to promote their brands, not only in the North American market, but globally. Our team has done a phenomenal job of publicizing our client’s often complex technologies, while simultaneously elevating their brand image and helping them through strategic moments such as funding rounds, acquisitions and customer expansion.”

The team at 5W has developed a specialized high-growth tech communications campaigns for all their clients. Highlights like new products, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and IPO’s, and more are among the announcements the experts help their clients to craft and execute. Over 150 professionals service clients in B2C, B2B, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy.

5W PR teamPhoto Credit: 5W PR

Rapid Q&A With Ronn Torossian of 5W Public Relations

 

Haute Living: With this announcement, what is 5W PR looking forward to as the year 2020 approaches?

Ronn Torossian: As we look ahead to 2020 and consider what the future holds for 5W,  we are excited for the continued shifts this industry will see, and the new and exciting ways our staff will continue to adapt to those changes. The media landscape will undoubtedly continue to change in the year ahead, and we plan to shift along with it. Overall, 2020 is looking to be a very exciting year for both 5W and the PR industry overall, and we look forward to continuing to expand our services to best benefit our growing client roster.

HL: Why do companies the size of L’Oreal, SAP, CareerBuilder and more trust 5W?

RT: Our clients, both large and small, trust us because they understand that we get results. We are not content to simply wait for news to come our way – we create news in order to get our clients into conversations they need to be a part of. We are always here when our clients call, and we give them advice that they trust – whether they are asking about media, branding, social media or more, they know that we will have an answer.

HL: With the dawn of a new decade, what new avenues are you looking to use to promote your clients?

RT: As a new decade approaches, we will certainly pursue new avenues in order to achieve successful outcomes for our clients, but the one thing we do that will never change is understand how the media thinks. Social media – both paid and organic – is another area that we expect to grow, and we will be keeping a close eye on that space as we consider where we want to expand our services.

For more on 5W Public Relations, visit www.5wpr.com.

