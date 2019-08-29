A Lavish Look Inside The Ultra Luxurious $2.6B Encore Boston Harbor

Photo Credit: Encore Boston Harbor

The highly anticipated opening of the sexy waterfront bronze beauty better known as Encore Boston Harbor earlier this summer has set numerous records here in Boston, not only as the city’s first legalized gambling casino, but also the country’s most expensive resort development opening this year.

Even though our version is three times smaller in size (with 671 rooms) than its Las Vegas sibling, we think we have the more luxurious sibling. From an impressive art collection that includes a 2,000-pound sculpture by Jeff Koons of Popeye that was purchased for $28 million to the four European-style luxury harbor yachts that shuttle guests to and from the World Trade Center and Long Wharf, every attention to detail was considered here.

When you first step inside the colorful lobby, you will be wowed at the Preston Bailey designed carousel adorned with 83,000 fresh flowers and dripping with jewels.

Photo Credit: Encore Boston Harbor

High rolling “Red Card” guests with tower suite check-ins have exclusive access to a private club experience that operates food and beverage presentations daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The spacious suites here offer floor-to-ceiling waterfront views overlooking the six-acre Harborwalk, pedestrian and bike paths, picnic park, gazebo, magnificent floral displays and three 10-foot high outdoor sculpture portraits by artist Juame Plensa.

Photo Credit: Encore Boston Harbor

All of the modern amenities have been accounted for – think voice controlled curtains and lighting, soaking tubs, separate dining and living areas, bedside consoles to charge devices and an Alexa virtual assistant to help with any special request.

The sprawling rooms offer some quiet solitude from the hustle and bustle of the first floor 210,000-square-foot casino that offers high-end poker, VIP and private-gaming experiences. (Fun fact: the casino floor here is larger than the Wynn and Encore Las Vegas floors combined).

Photo Credit: Encore Boston Harbor

When it comes to dining, there are so many places to choose from – 15 to be exact – including The Oyster Bar, Fratelli, Sinatra, Red 8, Mystique and a massive Buffet.

It doesn’t get much more luxurious though than an evening at Rare Steakhouse. Named not just after the often requested temperature of their prime cuts of beef, but more for the exclusive availability of some of their menu items, For example, the restaurant is the only one in Massachusetts to serve the delicate Japanese A5 Kobe beef of Hyogo Prefecture as well as the exquisitely rich Ideue of Kagoshima Prefecture – the ultimate indulgence.

Other standouts here include a bone-in cowboy ribeye, creamy mac and cheese, spectacular seafood tower and bone-in filet. If you think you know lobster rolls, you haven’t seen one quite like this. Their decadent version of butter-poached Maine lobster sits prominently in a brioche roll topped with black truffle and caviar.

Photo Credit: Encore Boston Harbor

Take a leisurely afternoon stroll throughout the property and peek inside the Picasso Suite, the second largest ballroom in the city that houses private concerts (Tony Bennett was a recent performer) for Red Card members.

A visit here would be remiss without booking a treatment at the luxe 26,000-square-foot spa. A Good Luck Ritual, balancing massage, foot treatment, hand therapy or botanical scalp treatment is the perfect way to round out your stay.

For the ultimate indulgence, opt for the 80-minute couple’s massage where two experienced therapists will simultaneously knead away every last bit of stress.