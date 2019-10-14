Photo Credit: RadarPics

Tiffany & Co. is celebrating the launch of its new men’s lifestyle collection with a Men’s Pop-Up at The Grove that will not only showcase the new line, but also display iconic American sports trophies.

Photo Credit: Movi Inc.

Over the weekend, a rare public display of four of the world’s most recognized sports trophies including: NFL‘s Vince Lombardi Trophy, the NBA‘s Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Trophy and the USTA’s Men’s US Open Trophy were showcased at the Men’s Shop, with an assist from former NFL star Victor Cruz, who was on hand to celebrate the trophy collection reveal. The brand has been creating these custom-designed trophies at its Hollowware workshop in Rhode Island for the past 160 years.

Following the two-day public display of the four trophies, the Pop-Up Shop will begin a rotation of each individual trophy on display for its remaining duration (through Nov 27). Public viewing of the trophies includes:

• October 12– 24: NBA® Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy

• October 25–31: USTA Men’s US Open® Trophy

• November 1–14: PGA TOUR® FedExCup® Trophy

• November 15–27: NFL The Vince Lombardi Trophy

Photo Credit: Movi Inc.

For those more interested in the clothing than the trophies, the 200 square-foot Men’s Pop-Up Shop is a chic retreat crafted of concrete, polished steal, black lacquer and treadplate that curates a selection of the new Tiffany 1837 Makers and Diamond Point collections, including men’s jewelry, Home & Accessories and watches under the artistic direction of Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer.

Photo Credit: RadarPics

This is the second temporary shop of if its kind in L.A. from the brand, who formerly created a pop-up to highlight its new personalization and customization services in 2018 at The Grove. Its hours are as follows: Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.