Cody Simpson, Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran & More Attend Tiffany & Co. Men’s Opening In L.A.

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz
Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz at Tiffany Men’s launch event

Photo Credit: RadarPics

Tiffany & Co.’s latest boutique—a pop-up shop dedicated to the brand’s new men’s collection—officially opened at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. Showcasing jewelry, home décor, accessories, watches and more, the opening brought out some of young Hollywood, including Justin Theroux, Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran, Cody Simpson, A$AP Ferg, Lili Reinhart, Rowan Blanchard, Miles Chamley-Watson, Christian Combs and more.

Cody Simpson
Cody Simpson at Tiffany Men’s launch event

Photo Credit: RadarPics

Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart at Tiffany Men’s launch event

Photo Credit: RadarPics

Several donned Tiffany & Co. pieces, including Theroux—wearing a watch from the Tiffany 1837 Makers collection and an 18k gold Tiffany 1837 chain—Cruz—wearing bracelets from the Tiffany 1837 Makers and Tiffany T collections—and Simpson—wearing a Tiffany 1837 Makers watch in Tiffany Blue.

Justin Theroux Tiffany & Co.
Justin Theroux at Tiffany Men’s launch event

Photo Credit: RadarPics

Guests were also thrilled with the jazz performance by Jeff Goldblum, as well as a wide array of fun, classic games, like the basketball arcade machine, billiards and foosball, all decked out in signature Tiffany blue accents and branding. Handcrafted Tiffany & Co. trophies were also available to explore.

Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum at Tiffany Men’s launch event

Photo Credit: RadarPics

Victor Cruz Tiffany & Co.
Victor Cruz enjoying the basketball arcade machine

Photo Credit: RadarPics

 

