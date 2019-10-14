Photo Credit: RadarPics

Tiffany & Co.’s latest boutique—a pop-up shop dedicated to the brand’s new men’s collection—officially opened at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. Showcasing jewelry, home décor, accessories, watches and more, the opening brought out some of young Hollywood, including Justin Theroux, Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran, Cody Simpson, A$AP Ferg, Lili Reinhart, Rowan Blanchard, Miles Chamley-Watson, Christian Combs and more.

Several donned Tiffany & Co. pieces, including Theroux—wearing a watch from the Tiffany 1837 Makers collection and an 18k gold Tiffany 1837 chain—Cruz—wearing bracelets from the Tiffany 1837 Makers and Tiffany T collections—and Simpson—wearing a Tiffany 1837 Makers watch in Tiffany Blue.

Guests were also thrilled with the jazz performance by Jeff Goldblum, as well as a wide array of fun, classic games, like the basketball arcade machine, billiards and foosball, all decked out in signature Tiffany blue accents and branding. Handcrafted Tiffany & Co. trophies were also available to explore.

