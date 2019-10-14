Where To Feast On Fall Flavors This Month In NYC

As we head into October, we’re no longer craving the copious amounts of seafood we consumed over summer, but instead, we’re looking for hearty dishes that can warm us up from the inside-out. With the recent abundance of restaurant openings happening across the city over the past few months, we’re diving into where to find fall flavors—from homemade pasta, to stews and fiery Chinese cuisine. Here are six restaurants serving up some of the best fall flavors in the city.

Gran Tivoli

Gran Tivoli is one of the latest additions to Nolita and is predicted to be a favorite spot as we move into fall. Here, diners will enjoy coastal Mediterranean fare in a classic Italian mid-century space with natural light streaming through slatted wooden blinds. Whether you’re looking for a power lunch, a formal dinner or brunch with friends, Gran Tivoli is a great option. The menu consists of everyone’s fall favorites, including risotto, endless pasta dishes and large meat plates. For brunch, indulge in lemon crab florentine, baked eggs in Ragu di Marchigiano or opt-in for the brain food bowl, which is also a great power lunch option. If you’re craving an adventure or looking for something different, follow the steps to Peppi’s Cellar, for its own fall menu, which includes egg-dipped crostini, fried olives stuffed with mortadella and much more, including these gorgeous mini martinis. The old Italian cellar vibes alone are reason enough to venture down. Keep your ears sharp too, you might catch an Australian accent or two, especially from bar manager, Ryan Gavin.

Gran Tivoli is located at 406 Broome Street, New York, NY,10013. Call 9177148832 to reserve a table.

Hutong

This contemporary Northern Chinese restaurant and bar is keeping us warm from the inside out with its occasionally fiery cuisine and its dazzling Art Deco decor, which happens to be in the former space of Le Cirque restaurant. The New York menu incorporates signature dishes from Hong Kong and London, as well as new dishes created exclusively for the New York City restaurant, including the signature Red Lantern, which is served to the table in a traditional Chinese wood basket overflowing with red Sichuan dried chilies. Amongst the dishes specially created for the New York restaurant is Yu Xiang Fried Dumplings, which is spicy pork with salted fish and broad beans in a crispy glutinous rice outer and a must order. Visit for lunch (11:30 am-2:30 pm) or dinner (5 pm-11 pm) to experience this new gem in the city.

Hutong is located at 731 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY, 10022. Visit here to book a table.

Faro

The Michelin-starred Faro is serving a new 12-course tasting menu at the six-seat chef’s counter, perfect for fall feasting. While the menu changes frequently, current highlights include an early course of Moondancer Oyster—a sustainably-grown oyster from the Damariscotta River in Maine—that seems deceptively simple at first glance, but builds on complex flavors. The oysters are tempura fried and served atop a savory chicken schmaltz bread pudding with potato-cream foam, oyster gel and chervil juice. Guests will enjoy the show, as the counter faces the chef’s, making for an interactive and personal dining experience. Seatings are available from 6 pm to 9 pm and start from $115/person with an optional $65 wine pairing.

Faro is located at 436 Jefferson St, Brooklyn, NY, 11237. Call 7183818201 to reserve a table.

Felice 56

More Italian? Yes, please. Felice 56 is also a new restaurant in the city, this time, serving all-day Tuscan dining inside the Chambers Hotel in Midtown. Serving breakfast, lunch, aperitivo and dinner, guests will be welcomed at the entrance by a traditional coffee bar offering freshly-baked Italian pastries, espresso and cappuccino, along with an assortment of house-made panini tartufati and an assortment of Tuscan schiacciate ripiene. The interior is designed to mimic the warm, enchanting Tuscan countryside and vibrant streets of Florence through the use of bright elements and textures including exposed concrete oiled woods and lime-washed finishes. If that’s not warm enough, the menu features centuries-old recipes like Tuscan-favorite made (originated in the 1500s), Branzino Al Forno, Pappardelle al Cacao Chiantigiana made slow-braised short rib ragu and cocoa nib-infused pappardelle pasta and Arrosto—a slow-cooked beef complemented with onion cipollini confit. Pair that with an extensive Italian-driven wine program that features a collection of beloved varietals, blends and esoteric grapes that can only be found in Italy, and you’ve got yet another great fall feast destination.

Felice 56 is located at 15 W 56th St, New York, NY,10019. Visit here to book a table.

Queensyard

This time, we’re going to Britain for warm dishes and the Berkshire pork chop. Situated inside Hudson Yards’ mega-mall, Queensyard is a great option if you’re looking to take a break from retail therapy or need a good setting to meet a friend. The restaurant boasts great views of the honeycomb-shaped structure outside, also known as the Vessel. As for the menu, there’s a prix fixe lunch menu for $49/person, and includes French onion soup and baked Lancaster chicken. For dinner, opt-in for the venison, bone-in filet, and top it off with the sticky toffee pudding for dessert. Queensyard also has a great beverage program with creative cocktails from Head Mixologist, Jeremy Le Blanche, as well as an extensive selection of wines and spirits.

Queensyard is located at The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Asset

Asset is a new Mediterranean eatery on the Upper West Side that offers diners an elevated yet approachable and fun dining experience in a modern, multi-level space for happy hour, dinner, weekend brunch and late-night. The dinner menu spotlights a selection of shared plates and appetizers like Wagyu Pigs in a Blanket with housemade ketchup and ale mustard; Lamb & Manchego Empanadas with charred tomato coulis and mint yogurt; and Filet Mignon Carpaccio with pickled shallot, crispy capers, shaved parmesan and arugula. The housemade pasta is the perfect remedy for a dull rainy New York day—opt for the Pappardelle and Cavatelli to Paglia e Feino or a range of hearty, grilled entrees. The shiny new restaurant also offers an extensive cocktail program developed by Beverage Director Brandon Lester, in collaboration with Liquor Lab. The menu varies from twists on classics like the Espresso Martini to bright and whimsical cocktails like the Burn Baby Burn.

Asset is located at 329 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10023. Call 2125171987 to reserve a table.

Benno

This classic French meets contemporary Italian restaurant is the cozy upscale destination you’ve been looking for this month. The art-deco inspired space blends the grandeur of “Old New York” with a modern aesthetic and offers diners the choice of an a la carte menu and 7-course prix fixe chefs choice menu, which is available at the bar. Helmed by renowned Chef Jonathan Benno—formerly from Per Se and Lincoln Ristorante—the menu showcases cuisine from Southern France, Northern Italy, and the coastal Mediterranean. Expect to find dishes such as oxtail and foie gras terrine, ravioli bigusto, lamb loin and corzetti with shrimp cerignola olives and benno garden tomato sauce. As with any 5-star restaurant, don’t forget to look through the extensive wine list, which includes bottles from Italy, Spain and France.

Benno is located at 7 East 27th St, New York, NY, 10016. Call 2124519557 to reserve a table.