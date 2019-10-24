Nas
Ralph Lauren Premieres HBO Documentary “Very Ralph” With A Star-Studded Gala At The Met

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

HBO Very Ralph
Ralph Lauren

Photo Credit: BFA

It might as well have been a NYFW gala for all the stars and models that turned up at The Metropolitan Museum of Art last night in New York to celebrate fashion icon Ralph Lauren at the world premiere of his HBO documentary “Very Ralph.”

HBO Very Ralph
Harley Viera-Newton, Ralph Lauren, Ricky Lauren, Lily Aldridge, Ruby Aldridge

Photo Credit: BFA

Attendees included the guest of honor and his family—Ricky Lauren, Andrew Lauren, David Lauren, Dylan Lauren, Lauren Bush Lauren, director and producer, Susan Lacy (who has also directed HBO’s “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” and “Spielberg”) and producers Emma Pildes and Jessica Levin.  

HBO Very Ralph
Ansel Elgort

Photo Credit: BFA

Featured subjects in the film that attended the premiere included Tyson Beckford, Tom Brokaw, Richard Cohen, Bridget Foley, Bethann Hardison, Thirstin Howl, Donna Karan, Sheil Metzner, Martha Stewart, Judith Thurman, Anna Wintour and Jason Wu.

HBO Very Ralph
Martha Stewart

Photo Credit: BFA

Additional talent included Lily Aldridge, Candice Bergen, Derek Blasberg, Tory Burch, Candace Bushnell, Ansel Elgort, Jennifer Esposito, Michael J. Fox, Bob Iger, Karlie Koss, Tiler Peck, Jordan Roth, Bruce Spingsteen, John Varvatos and Vera Wang.

HBO Very Ralph
Bruce Springsteen

Photo Credit: BFA

“Very Ralph” is the first documentary portrait of the designer. The feature-length film reveals the man behind the icon and the creation of one of the most successful brands in fashion history.

HBO Very Ralph
Natasha Schuetz, Andrew Lauren, David Lauren, Lauren Bush Lauren, Ralph Lauren, Ricky Lauren, Dylan Lauren, Paul Arrouet

Photo Credit: BFA

For more than 50 years, he has celebrated the iconography of America and defined American style, translating his vision and inspiration into one of the world’s most widely recognized brands.

HBO Very Ralph
Karlie Kloss

Photo Credit: BFA

In “Very Ralph,”, as he enters his sixth decade in business, Lauren reflects on his journey from a boy from the Bronx who didn’t know what a fashion designer was, to becoming the emblem of American style all around the world.

HBO Very Ralph
Donna Karan

Photo Credit: BFA

In the film, which is additionally produced by Graydon Carter, Lauren speaks candidly in extensive interviews about his childhood, his five-decade-long marriage, the early days of his company, his response to criticism, his inventive multi-page ad campaigns and his pioneering vision which includes a remarkable series of firsts.

HBO Very Ralph
Tory Burch

Photo Credit: BFA

Lauren was the first designer to create and market a complete lifestyle brand and expand into home furnishings, one of the first to champion diversity on the runway and in advertising and the first to create immersive retail environments that transformed the shopping experience.

HBO Very Ralph
The scene at the premiere of HBO’s “Very Ralph”

Photo Credit: BFA

 

