Hundreds of tastemakers and celebrities came out on a rainy Tuesday evening in Manhattan to celebrate Nordstrom’s newest flagship store. Throughout the sprawling seven-story retail space, guests indulged in the free-flowing cocktails and champagne and enjoyed some of the delicious bites from the store’s seven restaurant & bar offerings. Attendees included Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss, Katie Holmes, Tommy Hilfiger, Naomie Harris, Brooke Shields, and many more.

Excitement for Nordstrom’s first full-line department store in New York City has been growing for over seven years, when Nordstrom initially announced their plans for the retail destination. “I got a sneak peek at something I think we’ve all been waiting for, for so long here in New York. It’s so exciting! To say it’s one-stop shopping is sort of an easy way to put it. But it’s just an absolute extravaganza of joy,” Brooke Shields said just before entering the party.

On the second-floor of Nordstrom NYC, known as the ‘Beauty Haven’, party-goers sampled some of the services that any customer can have arranged. In addition to having manicure stations and a hair salon on the floor, the beauty department has nine private treatment rooms for services including facials, injectables, and spray-tanning—and one of the treatment rooms has a view overlooking Central Park. Nordstrom NYC’s beauty department also has 160 experts and five stylists on hand to assist customers, as well as an augmented reality mirror that provides personalized product recommendations based on scans of a customer’s face, targeting concerns such as wrinkles, dark circles and skin texture.

Musical performances by hip-hop band The Roots, and supermodel/singer-songwriter Karen Elson accented the evening. At the conclusion of the festivities, guests were each sent home with a bottle of Le Labo‘s Bergamote 22 fragrance. The Nordstrom NYC flagship officially opens today.