Celebrate Halloween Día De Los Muertos-Style At El Santo Miami

Photo Credit: http://elsantomiami.com

Calle Ocho’s newest hot spot, El Santo Miami, has debuted with a bang in the Magic City—already drawing in some of the hottest names and celebrities to come frequent the spiritual, stunning nightclub. The three-part concept—taqueria, restaurant and nightclub—offers something for everyone, contributing to Little Havana’s ongoing revival. Drawing inspiration from religious themes, the enticing destination encourages guests to “worship at the altar of food and drink,” inviting all “saints and sinners,” to explore its offerings.

Photo Credit: http://elsantomiami.com

Behind a covert door, guests are led to the speakeasy, Don Diablo, a dark and sultry bar that’s inspired by Day of the Dead decor. Guests can expect a lively club scene and plenty of tequila, as well as Instagram-friendly neon signs with playful sayings like “Not Today Satan…Maybe Tonight,” and plush banquette seating adorned with Día de los Muertos-style skeletons and skulls.

Photo Credit: LVMH

Thus, there’s no better place to celebrate the spookiest day of the year than at this hot spot. Taking on a Día De Los Muertos theme, El Santo, in partnership with Volcán de Mi Tierra Tequila, will be hosting a sultry Halloween party where guests are encouraged to come in their most festive Día de Los Muertos-inspired attire and party the night away. On Thursday, October 31, doors will open at 9 p.m. and guests will be transported to the club’s VIP area for a night to remember. Expect bottle service brimming with bottles of Volcán Tequila, over-the-top costumes, performing artists, luchadores, Catrinas and a spooky decor that only the devil would approve of.

Photo Credit: http://elsantomiami.com

Signature cocktails for the evening include the namesake “Don Diablo,” created with Volcán Tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, sage infusion, fresh pineapple juice and a dash of Cholula hot sauce, as well as the “Ave Maria” ritual with flights of Volcán Blanco and Cristalino sipping teqilas, sangrita and verdita—keeping with the traditional tequila tasting in Mexico.

Photo Credit: http://elsantomiami.com

“We are proudly Mexican at Volcán and love to celebrate this important Mexican tradition,” says Trent Fraser, President/CEO of Volcán de Mi Tierra. “Our spirit represents authenticity and sharing and together, and we will bring this to life in a unique and fun environment. El Santo is the perfect setting and partner for this Volcán & Dia De Los Muertos celebration. It will be a unique, cultural and vibrant evening that is poised to be a night they will forever remember.”

For more information or to RSVP to this event, please email [email protected] Guest list will be strictly enforced at the door.

El Santo is located at 1620 SW 8th St. Miami, FL 33135.

Photo Credit: LVMH