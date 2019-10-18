Marc Anthony celebrated his father Felipe’s 86th birthday with a party of 10 including girlfriend J Lynne (real name: Jessica Lynne Harris) and heavy security detail Sunday night at Ball & Chain for the Little Havana hotspot’s uber popular Salsero Sunday party. No photos were allowed as they watched the Latin Jazz Quartet—one of the best in the country—which plays Sunday nights from 6-9 p.m. Anthony, who arrived at 7 p.m., enjoyed the new Ball & Chain pork tacos with some margaritas and Piña Coladas. Girlfriend Harris was teaching Bachata to one of their friends during the 9 p.m. salsa class. According to Ball & Chain owner Zack Bush, they spent close to five hours there before Anthony, said to be extremely polite, left a ‘generous gratuity’ and left around 11 p.m.

Michael Jordan, who recently launched his new luxe tequila brand, Cincoro, was spotted Saturday with his wife, Yvette, twin daughters in matching grey flower dresses, and in-laws arriving at Miami’s newly opened Mr. C Coconut Grove Hotel. The GOAT, depending on who you ask, was sporting khaki pants, a black shirt and dark sunglasses as he and his family headed to a private dinner in the hotel’s ballroom on top floor.

Photo Credit: ILov305

Akon was seen Sunday at iLov305 celebrating the release of his new Spanish album “El Negreeto.” The album features collaborations with top artists such as the restaurant’s owner Pitbull, Farruko and many more. The singer, songwriter and producer was accompanied by DJ Chino, two models, videographers and a small film crew. The group dined on the second-floor while sipping iLov305’s signature cocktails: Tropical Jungle Juice ($75!); iLov305 Vice, and Calle Ocho Coconut Mojitos.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute Living celebrated Miami Heat star Justise Winslow Friday at Miami hotspot El Tucán for his off-the-court accomplishments, particularly with the charitable organization he founded with his family, Robin’s House Family Foundation (RHFF). Aptly named in honor of his mother Robin Davis, RHFF’s mission is “to encourage and guide children and young adults to discover their highest potential through education, recreation, and community outreach.” “This is Robin’s House; it’s named after my beautiful mother, Robin Davis,” Winslow said. “This is bigger than just asking this room for money. I would love for this night to build relationships and together, create long-term plans for the youth and community here in Miami.”

Flo Rida was spotted enjoying quality time with friends and fans Sunday at The Deck at Island Gardens. Rocking a Miami Heat-themed ensemble, complete with gold-framed, diamond-encrusted sunglasses and a gold chain, Flo spent most of his time by the bar where he was seen taking photos with fawning fans.

Photo Credit: Inamorata

Literally almost all of model Emily Ratajkowski was seen Thursday at Soho Beach House, where she was seen sporting a minimalistic monokini from her own swimwear line, Inamorata. The $160 bathing suit, pictured here, is available for purchase by those who dare or those who are, well, barely there.

Madonna’s fave Colombian, Maluma, was seen Friday night at Papi Steak Friday night before hitting the AAA for his sold-out tour.