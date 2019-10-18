Kevin Love
Prestige Imports’ Performing Art Pops Up In Miami Design District

Art, City Guide, Haute Auto, News

Prestige ImportsPhoto Credit: Prestige Imports

CEO Brett David and Prestige Imports are bringing together specially-curated Supercars and Hypercars with interactive art as they debut the Performing Art Pop-Up in the luxurious and art-centric Miami Design District. Teaming up with premier art gallery, David Rosen Galleries, Prestige has transformed the 9,000 square-foot space into an interactive museum of automotive art. The museum will feature some of the world’s most highly-desired, rare cars that range in value from $10 million, all the way to $50 million. The Performing Art Pop-Up will not only give guests a chance to view these beauties up close and personal but will also grant bring a natural partnership of art and culture into the mix in one of Miami’s most luxurious settings.

Prestige ImportsPhoto Credit: Prestige Imports

“I am thrilled to debut the Prestige Imports Performing Art Pop-Up in the epicenter of Miami luxury, David said. “Craig Robins has built a truly unmatched playground for all things lavish, putting this exceptional neighborhood on the map both locally and globally. I couldn’t be more excited to bring the signature Prestige Experience and showcase our beautiful collection of rare automotive art amongst the world’s top luxury retailers.”

Prestige ImportsPhoto Credit: Prestige Imports

The pop-up debuted this past weekend and will remain open for the duration of the year in the same space. During Art Basel, they will enhance the experience by bringing in Pagani and presenting “The history of Pagani through the years,” which will pay homage to the prestigious car brand. The exhibition will invite guests to take a tour through the past 20 years of Zonda, featuring Zonda HP Barchetta, Zonda R, Zonda F, Zonda C12 “Chassis 001”, Huayra Roadster BC and Huayra Roadster. In addition, Prestige will complement the series with art, books and car parts that will all be transported directly from Pagani Automobili S.p.A. 

Prestige ImportsPhoto Credit: Prestige Imports

The Prestige Imports Performing Art Pop-Up is located at 3841 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137. For more information, or to book an event, please call 786.250.6786.

 

