Karrueche
Celebrities
Model And Actress Karrueche Tran Dishes On CLAWS, Philanthropic Passions And Her Love Of Diamonds
Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”
Tilman Fertitta
News
Tilman Fertitta On What It Takes To Build An Award-Winning Five-Diamond Hotel & How To Become A Billionaire
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
INTERNATIONAL 3 18034_LG_XTINA_00110009_V2 LUKE GILFORD 2
Celebrities
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life

Fans Buzz Over Gente de Zona Reunion at El Santo Miami

Celebrities, News

Jacob Forever, party promoter Rasiel Reyes, Alex Sensation, Alexander Delgado of Gente De Zona, party promoter Angel Sanchez, El Santo Manager Carlos Cruise

Photo Credit: El Santo

One of Reggaeton’s most-wished-for reunions took place on Saturday night at El Santo on Calle Ocho when Jacob Forever, who left the chart-topping band Gente de Zona years ago for a solo career, and the band’s current frontman, Alexander Delgado, got together for an impromptu reunion at Delgado’s fave Miami spot: Roman Jones’s hotspot El Santo on Calle Ocho. The crowd went wild as the two megastars performed “El Animal” for the first time in years. Following the performance, the duo sipped champagne fellow Latin star Alex Sensation. Unfortunately for Jacob, his entire weekend wasn’t a big party: his Miami Lakes home was robbed of a Rolex and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. 

Amar'e StoudemirePhoto Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Haute Living

Former NBA baller Amar’e Stoudemire was spotted Saturday sipping cocktails with friends at the bar at Mandrake Miami. Stoudemire recently made headlines for returning to FIU to finish his college education and for joining with Hillel to form Diversity University, a program designed to connect Jewish and black students and to address racism and anti-Semitism.

ARod’s been busy and we won’t mean wedding planning with JLo. Following his 31,000 square foot UFC GYM franchise in Kendall, Alex Rodriguez has announced the 2020 opening of a second location of his fitness training recovery center at 3635 NE 1st Ave. in Midtown Miami.  “I am excited to bring UFC GYM to Midtown Miami and provide the community with an unparalleled fitness experience and training program that I believe in,” said Rodriguez. “The Train Different programming fosters an energetic, inclusive community that is passionate about the same healthy lifestyle my family and I lead. I appreciated it firsthand in my Kendall club and I look forward to continuing this in Midtown.” Starting immediately, prospective members are able to reserve founder rates at www.ufcgymmidtownmiami.com. The first phase of founding members will receive reduced fees, special offers on gym amenities, an invitation to the grand opening party, and an exclusive founding member kit. A temporary enrollment center is located at 3130 N Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33137 and open Monday – Sunday. Contact the enrollment center at (786) 310-4766 or [email protected].

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Slyia Rhone and Sara Bareilles
Celebrities
October 11, 2019
Inside the 2019 City Of Hope Gala Honoring Epic Records Chairwoman + CEO Sylvia Rhone
By Paige Mastrandrea
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
October 11, 2019
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
By Laura Schreffler
cybex e-priam
Haute Scene
October 11, 2019
Experience The New Cybex E-PRIAM Stroller In Miami Design District This Weekend
By Deyvanshi Masrani
City Guide
October 11, 2019
Check Out These Five Most Luxurious Hotel Suites In Boston
By Kellie Speed
CVR1_NICOLAS BERGGRUEN _LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader