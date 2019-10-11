Fans Buzz Over Gente de Zona Reunion at El Santo Miami

Photo Credit: El Santo

One of Reggaeton’s most-wished-for reunions took place on Saturday night at El Santo on Calle Ocho when Jacob Forever, who left the chart-topping band Gente de Zona years ago for a solo career, and the band’s current frontman, Alexander Delgado, got together for an impromptu reunion at Delgado’s fave Miami spot: Roman Jones’s hotspot El Santo on Calle Ocho. The crowd went wild as the two megastars performed “El Animal” for the first time in years. Following the performance, the duo sipped champagne fellow Latin star Alex Sensation. Unfortunately for Jacob, his entire weekend wasn’t a big party: his Miami Lakes home was robbed of a Rolex and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Haute Living

Former NBA baller Amar’e Stoudemire was spotted Saturday sipping cocktails with friends at the bar at Mandrake Miami. Stoudemire recently made headlines for returning to FIU to finish his college education and for joining with Hillel to form Diversity University, a program designed to connect Jewish and black students and to address racism and anti-Semitism.

ARod’s been busy and we won’t mean wedding planning with JLo. Following his 31,000 square foot UFC GYM franchise in Kendall, Alex Rodriguez has announced the 2020 opening of a second location of his fitness training recovery center at 3635 NE 1st Ave. in Midtown Miami. “I am excited to bring UFC GYM to Midtown Miami and provide the community with an unparalleled fitness experience and training program that I believe in,” said Rodriguez. “The Train Different programming fosters an energetic, inclusive community that is passionate about the same healthy lifestyle my family and I lead. I appreciated it firsthand in my Kendall club and I look forward to continuing this in Midtown.” Starting immediately, prospective members are able to reserve founder rates at www.ufcgymmidtownmiami.com. The first phase of founding members will receive reduced fees, special offers on gym amenities, an invitation to the grand opening party, and an exclusive founding member kit. A temporary enrollment center is located at 3130 N Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33137 and open Monday – Sunday. Contact the enrollment center at (786) 310-4766 or [email protected].