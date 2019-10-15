Acqualina Head Chef Jose Casals Shares His Haute Guide To Miami

Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort & Spa
The prestigious Acqualina Resort & Spa has welcomed in its new head chef Jose Casals to the stunning property. Chef Casals will be responsible for overseeing the resort’s food and beverage operations, including the beachfront restaurant, Costa Grill, banquet and event menus and the spa menu for the hotel’s five-star Acqualina Spa by ESPA. Prior to his appointment at Acqualina, Casals served as a hospitality instructor and international chef ambassador at various locations, including Walt Disney World MGM Studios restaurants, the Miami Culinary Institute at Miami-Dade College and Palm Beach’s Café L’Europe, amongst others. He brings international cuisine into his menus, including dishes from America, Asia, the Mediterranean and modern American influences. At Acqualina, he will lead a team of 20 people to carry out the distinguished property’s food and beverage. Here, Haute Living chats with Casals outside the kitchen to get his personal guide to Miami, including his favorite eateries (outside of his own, of course), top hotels, bars, shopping venues, cultural destinations and more.
Where were you born: Ponce, Puerto Rico
How long in Miami: 9 years
Neighborhood: Key Biscayne
Occupation: Head Chef, Acqualina Resort and Spa
Favorite restaurant: The River Seafood Oyster Bar
Best sushi: Katsuya SLS / Zuma
Best Italian: Casa Tua / Salumeria 104
Best new restaurant: Ember / Novikov
Best hidden gem: Matsuri
Best healthy eating spot: Palat
Best vegan/vegan-friendly restaurant: Love Life Cafe
Best late-night dining restaurant: El Santo / Villa Azur
Best fine dining restaurant: Stubborn Seed
Best waterfront dining: Smith & Wollensky
Best dessert: Bachour Bakery
Best cocktails: Saxony Bar at Faena
Best happy hour: Café La Trova
Best wine list: Fiola
Best place for a romantic date: Café Roval
Best nightclub: El Patio / The Tea Room at EAST, Miami
Best Sunday brunch: Ritz Carlton, Key Biscayne
Best place for a power business meeting: La Mar by Gaston Acurio
Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): Sugar
Best hotel for out of town guests: Acqualina Resort
Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Wynwood + the Miami Design District neighborhoods
Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: DeBeers / Snow’s Jewelers
Best spa: Acqualina Spa by ESPA
Favorite charity event: Amigos for Kids “Miami Celebrity Domino Night”
Favorite cultural event: SOBEWFF / Art Basel
Favorite cultural institution: De la Cruz Collection
Best steakhouse: Meat Market / Prime 112
Best pizza: La Farinelli
Best lunch: La Petite Maison
Best gym/athletic facility: Equinox
Best massage: Acqualina Spa by ESPA
Best museum/exhibit: PAMM
Best weekend getaway/staycation: Acqualina Resort &Spa
Describe your city in three words: Eclectic, fun and sexy
Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: Vizcaya
All-around favorite spot in Miami: Wynwood
Best aspect of Miami: the weather