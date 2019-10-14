Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute 100-lister and avid philanthropist Angela Birdman, with co-host and fellow philanthropist Bru Kodsi, came together to benefit Big Dog Ranch Rescue with an intimate shopping event and luncheon at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour. Inviting Miami’s most philanthropic, animal-loving ladies, the group spent the afternoon enjoying fall fashion collections at Neiman Marcus, delicious lunch dishes including savory and sweet crêpes from a handmade crêpe station, sips of Champagne and Rosé courtesy of FashionTV Rosé, makeup tutorials by Givenchy and most importantly, an informative session where they learned about Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s mission.

Birdman created a special program for this specific event entitled “Have a Heart,” where guest attendees were encouraged to sponsor one of the rescue dogs that came from the Bahamas following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, which allows them to receive life-saving heartworm treatments. In total, the event garnered an impressive $15,000 from direct donations and a percentage of sales from Neiman Marcus Bal Habour. Neiman Marcus generously donated $2,500, in addition to playing host for the special afternoon, and Heart2Heart Art donated a special painting.

Each one of the sponsors received a special tag with the rescue dog that their money was going toward, bringing joy to each of the donors’ days. One of the adorable rescue dogs, Franco, was on-site for the event and was generously adopted on the spot by one of the ladies present.

After a heartfelt speech by Birdman, who explained the cause in-depth and the work that they were doing to help keep the rescue dogs healthy, along with a video, guests posed for some more group photos and departed the afternoon with special gift bags courtesy of Neiman Marcus. The gift bags included both human and dog treats, along with some sample goodies from Neiman Marcus.

