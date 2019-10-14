Karrueche
Angela Birdman + Bru Kodsi Host Big Dog Ranch Rescue Event At Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour

Haute Scene, Philanthropy

Bru Kodsi and Angela Birdman
Bru Kodsi and Angela Birdman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute 100-lister and avid philanthropist Angela Birdman, with co-host and fellow philanthropist Bru Kodsi, came together to benefit Big Dog Ranch Rescue with an intimate shopping event and luncheon at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour. Inviting Miami’s most philanthropic, animal-loving ladies, the group spent the afternoon enjoying fall fashion collections at Neiman Marcus, delicious lunch dishes including savory and sweet crêpes from a handmade crêpe station, sips of Champagne and Rosé courtesy of FashionTV Rosé, makeup tutorials by Givenchy and most importantly, an informative session where they learned about Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s mission.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue Sponsors
Big Dog Ranch Rescue Sponsors

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Birdman created a special program for this specific event entitled “Have a Heart,” where guest attendees were encouraged to sponsor one of the rescue dogs that came from the Bahamas following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, which allows them to receive life-saving heartworm treatments. In total, the event garnered an impressive $15,000 from direct donations and a percentage of sales from Neiman Marcus Bal Habour. Neiman Marcus generously donated $2,500, in addition to playing host for the special afternoon, and Heart2Heart Art donated a special painting.

Lauree Simmons, Angela Birdman, Hadley Henriette and guest
Lauree Simmons, Angela Birdman, Hadley Henriette and guest

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Each one of the sponsors received a special tag with the rescue dog that their money was going toward, bringing joy to each of the donors’ days. One of the adorable rescue dogs, Franco, was on-site for the event and was generously adopted on the spot by one of the ladies present.

April Donelson, Angela Birdman, guest, Bru Kodsi and Paige Mastrandrea
April Donelson, Angela Birdman, Becky Cohen, Bru Kodsi and Paige Mastrandrea

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

After a heartfelt speech by Birdman, who explained the cause in-depth and the work that they were doing to help keep the rescue dogs healthy, along with a video, guests posed for some more group photos and departed the afternoon with special gift bags courtesy of Neiman Marcus. The gift bags included both human and dog treats, along with some sample goodies from Neiman Marcus.

Angela Birdman
Hilary Kates, Debbie Taylor, Angela Birdman and Hayley Sloman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dana Rhoden, Lynn Levy and April Donelson
Dana Rhoden, Lynn Levy and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Bru Kodsi and guest
Bru Kodsi and Filesman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Angela Birdman, Lauree Simmons and Franco
Angela Birdman, Lauree Simmons and Franco

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Angela Birdman and Franco
Angela Birdman and Franco

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Mariann Marinberg, Lauree Simmons and Angela Birdman
Mariann Marinberg, Lauree Simmons and Angela Birdman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Rosé
FashionTV Rosé 

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Have a Heart Donation Forms
Have a Heart Donation Forms

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Painting by TK

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

April Donelson, Angela Birdman
April Donelson, Angela Birdman and Annabella Joy

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Crepes
Crepes

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

 

 

