Photo Credit: Juvia Group

Juvia Group’s Chef Sunny Oh has won over Miami with his mouth-watering Japanese cuisine at Sunset Harbour’s Sushi Garage. Now, he’s changing things up as he and Juvia Group have launched a pop-up, delivery-only restaurant concept, El Chino Taco. The Asian-inspired tacos expertly merge two cultures that are indicative of Chef Sunny Oh’s roots by bringing Korean cuisine and Miami’s Latin influence together as one.

El Chino Taco is available for lunch and dinner daily via Postmates and UberEats throughout select locations in Miami. And after trying the innovative taco creations, we can safely say that they’re some of the best in town. Not only are they unique in their ingredients and flavor combinations, but they offer something for everyone. Whether you’re a meat-eater, vegetarian or vegan, the pop-up’s small but impactful menu will satisfy all of your taco cravings.

Photo Credit: Juvia Group

The menu features five different types of tacos to choose from—the Beef Shortrib Tacos, Crispy Chicken Tacos, Spicy Korean Pork Tacos, Vegetarian Tacos or Tempura Shrimp Tacos. Standouts include the Spicy Korean Pork Tacos—bringing Chef Sunny’s Korean roots to Miami with an incredible combination of marinated pork, wasabi aioli, avocado and micro cilantro—that provides the perfect kick of spice, leaving you full and satisfied, but not overwhelmed. Another must-try is the Vegetarian Tacos—they’re so tasty, you may even forget you’re only consuming vegetables. These are filled with Edamame hummus, paper-thin vegetables, micro Arugula and an Asian Chimichurri.

Photo Credit: Juvia Group

What’s special about El Chino Taco is that each of the offerings includes a special sauce that differs from your average taco accompaniments—from micro Shiso and Tanguy Chilly to pico de gallo Japanese seasoning, Wasabi Aioi or Chimichurri. Additionally, you can indulge in splurge-worthy entree dishes, like Mapo Tofu Nachos, Japanese Sausage and Kimchee Quesadilla or Short Rib Fried Rice Chimichanga.

All tacos are $8, delivered with two in one order. Diners can also enjoy the menu available at Sushi Garage, located at 1784 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, please visit its Postmates page or UberEats.

Photo Credit: Juvia Group