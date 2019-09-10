If you haven’t heard yet, Sushi by Bou is hiding a speakeasy sushi bar in Hotel 3232. The intimate four-seat restaurant inside Suite 1001 is accessible by a room key—provided upon arrival—and even has a terrace with commanding views of the Empire State Building and a bar. As the first-ever hotel room turned into a restaurant, the chic and modern space is an experience like no other and is perfect for Sushi by Bou’s reputation for providing high-end and fast-casual omakase experiences.

Based on seasonality and local availability, the menu features 17 pieces of sushi, from Bluefin Tuna to Yellowtail and uni or diner’s can opt-in for small plates— all curated by the chef daily. If that’s not reason enough to secure a reservation, the hidden sushi bar is now serving a cocktail flight that highlights Japanese spirits.

The House of Suntory Spirits cocktail flight features Japanese spirits; Toki Whiskey, Haku Vodka, and Roku Gin—which all pair nicely with the menu. Each flight includes three two-ounce pours of each of the cocktails and one full-size Suntory cocktail of your choice.

The Toki Highball is a great option for those looking to experience Japanese whiskey as it is enjoyed in Japan. Made with Toki whiskey, a touch of sparkling water is added to highlight the whiskey’s subtly sweet and spicy finish with a hint of vanilla oak and white pepper.

The most popular cocktail is the Shisho Southsider, which combines Suntory Haku Vodka, shisho leaves, simple syrup and lime juice to highlight the spirit’s smooth finish and pleasant lingering sweetness.

Lastly, the Banzai Martini features Suntory Roku Gin, Dassai 50 Sake and is garnished with a fresh sprig of rosemary. Roku’s crisp finish and a hint of Japanese Sansho pepper add a little spice to the cocktail.

The Suntory Cocktail flight is available at all Sushi by Bou locations in New York and Miami.