LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business

Sushi By Bou’s Hotel Room Sushi Speakeasy Just Got Even Better With A Cocktail Flight

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

If you haven’t heard yet, Sushi by Bou is hiding a speakeasy sushi bar in Hotel 3232. The intimate four-seat restaurant inside Suite 1001 is accessible by a room key—provided upon arrival—and even has a terrace with commanding views of the Empire State Building and a bar. As the first-ever hotel room turned into a restaurant, the chic and modern space is an experience like no other and is perfect for Sushi by Bou’s reputation for providing high-end and fast-casual omakase experiences.

sushi
Courtesy of Sushi by Bou

Based on seasonality and local availability, the menu features 17 pieces of sushi, from Bluefin Tuna to Yellowtail and uni or diner’s can opt-in for small plates— all curated by the chef daily. If that’s not reason enough to secure a reservation, the hidden sushi bar is now serving a cocktail flight that highlights Japanese spirits.

The House of Suntory Spirits cocktail flight features Japanese spirits; Toki Whiskey, Haku Vodka, and Roku Gin—which all pair nicely with the menu. Each flight includes three two-ounce pours of each of the cocktails and one full-size Suntory cocktail of your choice.

sushi
Courtesy of Sushi by Bou

The Toki Highball is a great option for those looking to experience Japanese whiskey as it is enjoyed in Japan. Made with Toki whiskey, a touch of sparkling water is added to highlight the whiskey’s subtly sweet and spicy finish with a hint of vanilla oak and white pepper.

The most popular cocktail is the Shisho Southsider, which combines Suntory Haku Vodka, shisho leaves, simple syrup and lime juice to highlight the spirit’s smooth finish and pleasant lingering sweetness.

sushi
Courtesy of Sushi by Bou

Lastly, the Banzai Martini features Suntory Roku Gin, Dassai 50 Sake and is garnished with a fresh sprig of rosemary. Roku’s crisp finish and a hint of Japanese Sansho pepper add a little spice to the cocktail.

The Suntory Cocktail flight is available at all Sushi by Bou locations in New York and Miami.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
DIORAMOUR
Fashion
September 11, 2019
Dior Releases The Cutest Collection Of DIORAMOUR Accessories Inspired By Symbols Of Love
By Deyvanshi Masrani
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
Celebrities
September 11, 2019
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton
News
September 10, 2019
Louis Vuitton Releases Gorgeous Art Of Travel Campaign Featuring Iconic Leathergoods
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Karl Lagerfeld
Art
September 10, 2019
Fashion Photographer Simon Procter Gives Us An Inside Look Into The Life Of Karl Lagerfeld With New Rizzoli Book LAGERFELD: THE CHANEL SHOWS
By Deyvanshi Masrani
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader