Dedicated to its latest Fall-Winter Campaign under the direction of Creative Director Alessandro Michele, called #GucciPrêtÀPorter, Gucci has unveiled its latest ArtWalls in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. Located on Lafayette street, the story that the imagery tells spans over four decades: the ’50s, the ’60s, the ’70s and the ’80s.

Under Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s direction, the Fall-Winter 2019-2020 campaign, the clothes themselves are the main characters of this Gucci story. Bold, statement-making pieces are worn by bold, statement-making women. According to the House, the #GucciPrêtÀPorter walls debut in Lafayette Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighbourhood, in Mi-lan’s Largo la Foppa (in the district of Corso Garibaldi), just off East London’s famous Brick Lane, in Mexico City’s Avenida de Michoacan, in the Condesa area, in Shanghai’s Fengsheng Li, Jingan district, in Hong Kong’s D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong; and in Yongkang Street, Da’an District,Taipei.

