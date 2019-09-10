Rockwell Miami Nigthclub + Rick Ross Raise $10K For Bahamas Relief Efforts

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

Rockwell Miami joined forces with rapper Rick Ross to host a special fundraising party to benefit the Bahamas relief efforts following the destruction from Hurricane Dorian. The nightclub hosted a three-day fundraising affair throughout the weekend, and Ross’ epic Monday night party served as the fundraiser’s finale. Rockwell donated 100-percent of all door proceeds over the three days + 50-percent of all Belaire Champagne sales from Monday night (Ross’ drink of choice) to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

The philanthropic evening was a night to remember, as to be expected when The Boss holds court at one of his favorite nightclubs in Miami. Of course, the party was complete with flaming bottles of Belaire Champagne as Ross brought high energy to the Miami hot spot.

He took the stage amidst a Belaire Champagne parade and got the crowd of guests excited. Former Miami HEAT star Luol Deng and American-German DJ Markus Schulz were spotted in the crowd enjoying the music and bottle service, as well as, DJ Irie.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

And it wasn’t just all fun, as the end result of the three-day affair resulted in a generous amount of funds raised, as Rockwell donated $10,000 to the Irie Foundation for Hurricane Dorian rescue, relief and recovery efforts.