LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business

Rockwell Miami Nigthclub + Rick Ross Raise $10K For Bahamas Relief Efforts

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Rick Ross + DJ Irie + Mio Danilovic at Rockwell
Rick Ross + DJ Irie + Mio Danilovic at Rockwell

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

Rockwell Miami joined forces with rapper Rick Ross to host a special fundraising party to benefit the Bahamas relief efforts following the destruction from Hurricane Dorian. The nightclub hosted a three-day fundraising affair throughout the weekend, and Ross’ epic Monday night party served as the fundraiser’s finale. Rockwell donated 100-percent of all door proceeds over the three days + 50-percent of all Belaire Champagne sales from Monday night (Ross’ drink of choice) to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Rick Ross + Mio Danilovic + Keith Paciello at Rockwell
Rick Ross + Mio Danilovic + Keith Paciello at Rockwell

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

The philanthropic evening was a night to remember, as to be expected when The Boss holds court at one of his favorite nightclubs in Miami. Of course, the party was complete with flaming bottles of Belaire Champagne as Ross brought high energy to the Miami hot spot.

He took the stage amidst a Belaire Champagne parade and got the crowd of guests excited. Former Miami HEAT star Luol Deng and American-German DJ Markus Schulz were spotted in the crowd enjoying the music and bottle service, as well as, DJ Irie.

Rick Ross at Rockwell
Rick Ross at Rockwell

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

And it wasn’t just all fun, as the end result of the three-day affair resulted in a generous amount of funds raised, as Rockwell donated $10,000 to the Irie Foundation for Hurricane Dorian rescue, relief and recovery efforts.

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
DIORAMOUR
Fashion
September 11, 2019
Dior Releases The Cutest Collection Of DIORAMOUR Accessories Inspired By Symbols Of Love
By Deyvanshi Masrani
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
Celebrities
September 11, 2019
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton
News
September 10, 2019
Louis Vuitton Releases Gorgeous Art Of Travel Campaign Featuring Iconic Leathergoods
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Karl Lagerfeld
Art
September 10, 2019
Fashion Photographer Simon Procter Gives Us An Inside Look Into The Life Of Karl Lagerfeld With New Rizzoli Book LAGERFELD: THE CHANEL SHOWS
By Deyvanshi Masrani
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader