Photo Credit: Menin Hospitality

In the aftermath of the devastating, Category 5 Hurricane Dorian that made landfall in the Bahamas, people around the country—and Miamians in particular—are joining together to raise funds to help benefit the island. Menin Hospitality co-founders Keith Menin & Jared Galbut have implemented Hurricane Relief Specials throughout their Miami properties, where a portion of proceeds will be going to the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Prime Minster Kevin Peter Turnquest to help to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Below details which properties are running promotions for the cause and how you can contribute:

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila | 1220 16th St, Miami, FL 33139 | https://www.bodegasouthbeach.com

Official Drop-Off Location: Bodega is an official drop-off location for supplies that will be sent directly to the Bahamian government. Supplies needed include but are not limited to: first aid items, purified water, flashlights, batteries, baby wipes & formula, toothpaste and soap.

Hurricane Dorian Relief Happy Hour: On Friday, September 6 from 6-8 PM in the back, Bodega will be hosting a Hurricane Dorian Relief Happy Hour. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Prime Minister Kevin Peter Turnquest

Online Orders – Hurricane Relief Special: Enjoy 15% off on all orders made online for pick-up or delivery. A portion of proceeds will be going to the Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Relief program via the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prime Minister Kevin Peter Turnquest.

Promo Code: DORIAN

Mondrian South Beach | 1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139 | mondriansouthbeach.com

Sunday Pool Series: On Saturday, September 7 & Sunday, September 8 from noon – 8 p.m., the Mondrian has teamed up with Belvedere for their Sundance Pool Series to feature a specialty Bahama Sunrise Cocktail. Proceeds will be donated to the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prime Minister Kevin Peter Turnquest

Hurricane Relief Special: Enjoy up to 40% off, early check-in and late check out based on availability. Prepaid, non-refundable. A portion of proceeds will be going to the Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Relief program via the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prime Minister Kevin Peter Turnquest.

Promo Code: dshspe

Shelborne South Beach | 1801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139 | https://www.shelborne.com

Hurricane Relief Special: Enjoy up to 40% off, early check-in and late check out based on availability. Prepaid, non-refundable. A portion of proceeds will be going to the Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Relief program via the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prime Minster Kevin Peter Turnquest.

Promo Code: dshspe

For additional information on how to aid in the relief of Hurrican Dorian in the Bahamas, please head to https://miami.cbslocal.com/2019/09/03/miami-dade-spearheads-relief-drive-for-the-bahamas/ and http://www.bethenny.com/bstrong/.