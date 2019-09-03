Jackie Gebel Of ‘No Leftovers’ Dishes On Hamptons Eats

It’s the golden age of whimsical eats. Combined with inventive flavors, old-school marvels and wildly groovy sips, there’s a kaleidoscope of imaginative plates filled with new tricks and behind-the-kitchen rules to triple taste and enjoy. And Jackie Gebel, the namesake behind food and travel blog ‘No Leftovers,’ is showing food lovers how to steer through this new repertoire of gastronomic, Hamptons-born outposts, with her culinary road map leading the way from East Quogue to Montauk. Between a colorful landscape of savory ice cream scoops and gloriously delicious seafood shacks, Gebel has the win-win list of righteously deserving bites that are a must try before fall.

So as we round up the last days of the season, Haute Living sat down with Gebel to hear more on her go-to Hamptons pit stops of the year and her top menu items to try.

Photo Credit: No Leftovers

Village Prime Meats, East Quogue

To prep for a bash that the entire neighborhood will be talking about, Gebel suggests heading to Village Prime Meats for expertly cut, high-quality beef to turn an evening of al alfresco dining into a cookout charged by smoked wood fire meat. A hidden treasure exercised by a labor of love, this family owned butcher shop has everything from handmade sausages to in-house crafted mozzarella.

JG: Village Prime Meats in East Quogue is the best butcher shop around. It’s a family-run, old-school Italian meat shop with the best steaks and sandwiches. We usually order prosciutto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella on ciabatta every time we go in to stock up on meats for our barbecue.

Photo Credit: No Leftovers

Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Sagaponack

Embrace your inner rosy disposition and step inside one of the east coast’s top-notch wineries. Wölffer Estate Vineyards, a plush landscape layered with rows of lavender, white and blush pearls, is a sommelier’s dream draped with impressive wines on the backdrop of European chic.

JG: Wölffer Estate Vineyards represents all things Hamptons in our minds—perfect for day drinking with a group of friends. The wine that we’ve been sipping on all summer, though? Channing Daughters’ line of Petillant Naturel wines—we’re obsessed!

The Lobster Roll Restaurant & Clam Bar, Amagansett

Take a ride up the coast and make a pit stop at a waterfront seafood shack made for summertime picnics off the beach. The Lobster Roll Restaurant, best known as LUNCH, and Clam Bar, are dockside low-key joints that make for the stuff of fairy tales, honoring the most democratic dishes of the summer.

JG: LUNCH Lobster Roll or Clam Bar in Amagansett are across the street from each other and both great! LUNCH was made famous from The Affair, but even with the crowds, they still get you in an out in about an hour. Best of all, if you love lobster rolls but want to skip the carbs, they both offer a huge hollowed-out tomato filled with lobster salad instead.

Photo Credit: No Leftovers

Round Swamp Farm, East Hampton

Trick or treat at a creative country market specializing in homemade pies and prepared foods. From the land to the sea and even the bakery, Round Swamp Farm stands pride of place for their irresistible classic fruit crumb pies and all-natural cookies, brownies and bars.

JG: Round Swamp Farm, which just opened a third outpost in Montauk, makes the best pies and prepared foods. Never show up as a house guest empty handed!

Duryea’s Lobster Deck, Montauk

If you’re seeking a whimsical romantic soiree on the water, head to Duryea’s Lobster Deck, located in Montauk. Tucked on the shore, this waterside eating house is a host of decadent eats from seafood lovers’ picnic baskets to prosciutto and mozzarella grab-and-go sandwiches.

JG: Duryea’s Lobster Deck for the lobster cobb salad, raw tower, fries and rosé. Go for dinner while it’s still light out and hang around until the sun goes down. It’s the best sunset!

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Montauk

Nothing says summer more than a triple scoop of ice cream to help cool off the sun when the heat is on. And this year, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, lending homage to Robbie Miller’s romantic seaside proposal, opened its doors to an iconic parlor of enchantment, showing creamery aficionados a new set of decadent tricks mixed with innovative, exotic and intoxicating flavors.

JG: Our favorite scoop shop in NYC has made its way east. Van Leeuwen has made a home at Gurney’s in Montauk, and they have all the vegan flavors we love! Plus an exclusive flavor, Weekend at Gurney’s—peanut butter s’mores!

Sunset Beach, Shelter Island

Make your way to a Mediterranean-style beach club where the rosé is flowing and the party never ends. Sunset Beach brings the French Riviera to Shelter Island with its flight of gastronomic haute cuisine, unobstructed views of the sunset and happening scene.

JG: Worth the trek to Shelter Island. Sunset Beach’s bayside beach bar transports you to the Mediterranean Sea for a Euro-style day party.