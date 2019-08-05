5 New Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To In Miami

Miami’s ever-prospering food scene is not slowing down anytime soon. This fall, we’re looking forward to a handful of new openings in all different neighborhoods of Miami. Find five openings below that we’re looking forward to, ranging from Italian, Japanese, plant-based, Spanish and even “MediterrAsian” cuisines.

MI’TALIA

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Husband-and-wife team Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth will be opening yet another dining concept, this time called Mi’Talia, set to open this fall. The new eatery will be located right next to their other South Miami location, Root & Bone. This time, they’ll be debuting their take on modern Italian cuisine.

MILA

Photo Credit: MILA

The gorgeous Lincoln Road eatery is set to open in September, offering “MediterrAsian” cuisine—a combination of Mediterranean and Asian dishes with a modern flair. The space offers indoor and outdoor seating with 247 seats, two bars and a breathtaking atmosphere in the heart of Lincoln Road. Whether going out for an exquisite dinner, drinks, girls’ night, date night, birthdays or private events, MILA will be a go-to destination for whatever you’re seeking.

MORROFINO BARCELONA

Photo Credit: Morrofino Barcelona

Telefèric Barcelona Restaurant Group is bringing its beloved Spanish cuisine to the AxelBeach Miami Hotel with the debut of Morrofino Barcelona. The eatery promises to bring the vibrant Spanish party atmosphere to the neighborhood, as well as its gourmet, authentic dishes including Spanish paella, meats, cheeses, wines and more. And upon arrival, guests will be greeted in true Spanish party style as the owner Xavi Padrosa will cruise the dining room with a complimentary parrón—a Catalan party pitcher full of spiced Manzanilla sherry—that’s actually meant to be poured directly into the mouth.

KOSUSHI

Photo Credit: Instagram: @kosushimiami

Hailing from São Paolo, Brazil, Kosushi will bring its beloved, Michelin-starred sushi and Japanese cuisine to Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood. Boasting the philosophy, “where the traditional and the modern meet,” Kosushi will deliver the best of both worlds, featuring traditional omakase-style sushi, while also offering Asian-fusion dishes.

DELICIOUS RAW

Photo Credit: Gary James

The beloved Sunset Harbour healthy eatery is expanding further in Miami—this time to Aventura. Located within Aventura Park Square, guests will be able to find the brand’s signature fresh, made-to-order meals, superfoods, juices, smoothies, wellness shots and more. Boasting a chic minimalist design and a mouth-watering, plant-based menu that is both delicious and good for you, Delicious Raw in Sunset Harbour has attracted a loyal clientele that has allowed it to remain a go-to destination since its opening. Due to this success, the new Aventura location is poised to be a hit, catering to the diners that live further North.