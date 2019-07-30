Photo Credit: Fauchon

As it approaches its one-year anniversary, there is only one way of qualifying Fauchon l’Hotel Paris, and that is this: One heck of a sweet success. Truthfully, we didn’t expect anything else, because when you learn that one of France’s most famous gourmet houses is opening a food-focused hotel, how could it not be a treat for all of the senses?

Photo Credit: Fauchon

For those unfamiliar Fauchon, the brand was founded in 1886 by Auguste Fauchon, and its name has been synonymous with French luxury, cuisine and epicurean delights for now over a century, which is reflected in its first hotel. Upon entering this gourmet bonanza in Paris’ eighth arrondissement—housed in a historic Haussmanien building and designed by Parisian architect, Richard Martinet—your first impression is a candy-colored explosion of pink, white and fuchsia, where bowls of house-made nougat and caramels are at the ready for your greedy fingertips. Check-in is a civilized affair in La Bibliothèque thanks to comfy pink velvet settees and the brand’s famous macarons sitting pretty under tiny glass domes. They aren’t just decorative—you’ll need no “Alice in Wonderland” note urging “Eat me.”

Up the elevator you go (after a glass of Champagne, naturally—the hotel as its own house label) to one of the hotel’s immaculately designed and decorated 54 guest rooms and suites, all of which have city views (some over the Place de la Madeleine, others on to the Eiffel Tower). Our favorite suite in the hotel is the Prestige Suite, which offers a salon with double window exposures overlooking the Madeleine Church and rue Royale; a charming bedroom bow window, derivative of the Haussmanien Florentin period; and nearly 10-foot high ceilings, a rarity in Parisian hotels, to be sure.

Aesthetically, the hotel is a treat. The brand’s natural playfulness and signature hot pink touches translate perfectly into the hotel space thanks to the stylings of Atelier Paluel-Marmont, which are on display everywhere from the crystal overhead netting in the Jardin des thés verrière to the ethereal and serene pink backdrop of its on-site Carita Beauty Spa. Additional touches come courtesy of a variety of celebrated French artists, including Aristide Najean and Monika Nowan, who were commissioned for various design pieces around the hotel.

Photo Credit: Fauchon

And while we love the Prestige aesthetic, all rooms and suites feature the one amenity that has quickly gained Fauchon l’Hotel infamy: its minibar. This isn’t any normal minibar, oh no. This is a gourmet extravaganza, a Willy Wonka-esque, magically refilling fridge full of the brand’s signature gourmet goods. The Fauchon Gourmet Bar, housed inside a sensational Sasha Lakic custom-designed pink armoire, are a mixture of salty and sweet treats, from Madelines, chocolate truffles and tapenade to macarons, foie gras and brioche toasts, along with resplendent bottles of pink champagne, which are customized before arrival and, best of all, complimentary. After a peek inside this treasure trove of epicurean wonders, you’ll never be satisfied with a standard hotel minibar ever again.

Photo Credit: Fauchon

As expected, there are a plethora of dining experiences at the hotel. Take a glam afternoon tea or a happy hour—what the hotel refers to as “Glam’Hours’—in Jardin des thés verrière or La Terrasse, tea-based, visually stunning cocktails with celebratory names such as “La Vie en Rose,” “Gourmandise,” “G.L.A.M” and “Madame Fouchon.”

Photo Credit: Fauchon

At its signature eatery, Grand Café Fauchon, a dining spectacle awaits for both guests and loyal Parisian diners and imbibers. It pays homage to Auguste Fauchon, whose legacy is celebrated here each and every day through the brand’s hedonistic, unfailing commitment to pleasure. Dine on French staples such as foie gras, Baeri caviar with Isigny fresh cream; risotto with Fauchon’s own truffle oil; and signature items like soft-boiled eggs with fried Chanterelle mushrooms, apricots, and fresh almonds while people watching the Parisians of the eighth.

Even better, come September, the hotel will be featuring a pretty epic brunch (and as anyone who’s been to Paris before knows, the French don’t mess about when it comes to brunching… it’s an art form). Chef Frédéric Claudel is helming this buffet bonanza with free-flowing champagne, cheese, oysters and croissants, as well as live music, every Sunday.

Photo Credit: Fauchon Hotel

Last but not least, on your gastronomic journey through Fauchon L’Hotel, make sure not to miss its signature sweet treat, Bisou-Bisou. Fashioned to resemble kissable red lips, this delectable dessert features a confit of red fruit raised by a hint of Espelette pepper resting on a cookie dough with a crispy almond crust, topped with a mint ganache. It was imagined exclusively for the hotel and available only there. And…l you’re welcome. So on that note, we’ll leave you with the only possible words we can offer regarding such a sweet stay: Bon appétit

Fauchon l’Hotel is located at 4 Boulevard Malesherbes, 75008 Paris, France