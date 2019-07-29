louis vuitton
Nine Of The World’s Most Gastronomic Hotels You Need To Try

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, Lifestyle, News

While many culinary experiences can be had on the streets of Laos or at a Michelin star restaurant in Paris, it’s the hotels that are attracting food lovers and travelers from all over. Today, hotels—particularly luxury hotels—are recruiting Michelin and celebrity chefs to create restaurants in their establishments, which can ultimately become the star of the show. From around-the-world dining under one roof, to hook n’ cook culinary offerings, we scoured the globe to bring you nine of the worlds most gastronomic hotels that are worth a visit.

Hôtel Plaza Athénée

hotel
Hôtel Plaza Athénée – Plaza Athénée, Alain Ducasse

With five on-site bars and restaurants, Hôtel Plaza Athénée offers a variety of atmospheres and flavors fit for guests seeking exceptional cuisine in an elegant fashion. Home to a 3-Michelin star restaurant, Plaza Athénée, Alain Ducasse delivers a twist on Haute cuisine, inspired by the fish-vegetables-cereals trilogy. Guests can also enjoy a chic atmosphere at La Galerie, the hotel’s elegant venue with mosaic floors, a resident harpist and modern Parisian style bites.

Lebua Hotels and Resorts

hotel
Courtesy Lebua Hotel

At the world’s first vertical destination and international culinary and cocktail hub, the Dome at Lebua boasts over ten of the world’s highest and most glamorous bars and restaurants. 820 feet above Bangkok’s skyline, Lebua is known for opening Thailand’s first and tallest open-air bars and leading the country’s fine-dining scene. Travelers have full access to one of Thailand’s only two-Michelin star restaurants atop hotel at Mezzaluna, along with the first interactive French restaurant with a theater-like atmosphere, Chef’s Table. Lebua is an all-in-one culinary destination where travelers can drink under the stars at one of the highest open-air bars, Sky Bar or sip Lebua exclusive champagne blends at the recently opened millennial-pink themed hotspot with 1950s flair, Pink Bar.

Hotel The Savoy

hotel
Courtesy Hotel The Savoy

In London, Hotel The Savoy offers eight onsite bars and restaurants ranging from grab-and-go bites to elegant dining at Kaspar’s at The Savoy serving up champagne and seafood pairings and modern British grill favorites at Savoy Grill. All restaurants at Hotel The Savoy draw flavor inspiration from seasonal elements and historical influences, promising exceptional meals with quality ingredients from the long-time relationships developed with suppliers dating back to the 1800s.

Four Seasons Mexico City

hotel
Courtesy Four Seasons Zanaya Restaurant

A relaxing retreat, the Four Seasons Mexico City provides four culinary venues offering quick bites and fine-dining selections. At the resort’s onsite Il Becco Restaurant, menu items include sophisticated Italian cuisine featuring oysters and cuttlefish ink risotto, paccheri with raw tuna and caviar and the longest Italian wine list in the country. Zanaya Restaurant is also a notable advantage at the resort, serving up authentic flavors from Mexico’s Pacific Coast with fresh catch and locally sourced artisanal produce and spices.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar

hotel
Courtesy Grand Hyatt Baha Mar

Home to more than 20 global food and beverage outlets, the 1,800-room Grand Hyatt Baha Mar at Baha Mar resort has played an integral role in establishing Nassau as an emerging culinary destination in the Caribbean. From Shuang Ba, a first-of-its-kind upscale Chinese restaurant featuring chef-driven cuisine and ornate décor, to the 3 Tides Fish House and Cleo, the Mediterranean haven, guests can stamp their culinary passport without ever leaving the oceanfront oasis.

The Cosmopolitan

hotel
Courtesy Cosmopolitan

With 13 culinary and cocktail outposts, The Cosmopolitan is a foodie haven set in the midst of the Vegas strip. Offering a powerhouse variety of edible options, guests have full access to hotspots from around the country including modern Japanese at Zuma, American Asian cuisine at Momofuku and Spanish tapas at Jaleo. The Cosmopolitan creates an effortless experience for guests looking for culinary diversity without the necessity of venturing far from the resort.

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Resort and Spa

 

Fit for a fine-dining foodie, Jumeirah Messilah Beach Resort & Spa offers seven restaurants and stylish lounges at this Kuwait City outpost. The resort’s offerings range from fresh seafood cuisine at Salt Restaurant to a wide variety of relaxing afternoon refreshments paired with light-bites at the Tea Lounge. Guests may also experience authentic Arabic cuisine at the renowned Arabesque, serving up Middle Eastern favorites including Mezzeh style cuisine and Shisha or Italian bites at Olio, serving up fresh pasta and wood-oven pizzas.

Merrion Hotel

hotel
Courtesy Merrion Hotel

A leader in Ireland’s culinary scene, The Merrion Hotel offers visitors unique dining experiences at Ireland’s first and only 2-Michelin starred restaurant, Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, and modern Irish cuisine at The Garden Room. The Merrion is also a cocktail hotpot with historic flair, known for The Cellar Bar tucked inside the hotel’s original 18th-century wine vault along with specialty cocktail lounge, No. 23.

Hilton Tokyo

View this post on Instagram

メトロポリタングリルでは🦐シーフードの盛り合わせ「サマーシーフード・クラッシュ」を季節限定でご用意しています🦀﻿ ﻿ ロブスターグリルやフレッシュオイスターをキリッと冷えた🥂シャンパンや白ワインと一緒にどうぞ！﻿ 詳細はHPより！﻿ ﻿ 🦞METROPOLITAN GRILL's latest item on the menu-Summer Crustacean Crush!﻿ A sumptuous 🦐seafood platter that is perfect with champagne and/or white wine🍾﻿ Approach our friendly and experienced sommelier for recommendations!﻿ ﻿ #ヒルトン東京 #メトロポリタングリル #シーフード #海鮮 #シェア #夏 #シャンパン﻿ #hiltontokyo #summer #metropolitangrill #seafood #champagne #cheers #crunch #seafoodplatter #wasabi

A post shared by Hilton Tokyo ヒルトン東京 (@hiltontokyo) on

Set in the heart of Tokyo, the Hilton provides guests with six bars and restaurants including Dynasty, a Chinese cuisine centric restaurant and Junisoh, a multi-course Kaiseki eatery. The hotel also offers a nightlife scene for guest’s convenience, with a selection of late-night bites and cocktails at Zatta, an electric on-site bar with bright colors, lights and a live DJ to dance the night away.

