MEET MICHAEL AND EDEE DELUCA, one of this years Naples Power Couples. Their journey is a testament to the transformative force of dedication, resilience, and seizing opportunities as they intertwine professional success, philanthropic endeavors, and a steadfast commitment to family, all while offering timeless wisdom and inspiration to aspiring couples.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarBUILDING EMPIRES. Michael and Edee DeLucas professional trajectories exemplify the transformative power of hard work, resilience, and seizing opportunities. Originally from Lexington, Kentucky, Michael began his journey after completing his undergraduate degrees and MBA from the University of Dayton. His career soared at Ernst & Young in Atlanta, where he delved into the demanding world of finance. Reflecting on those formative years, Michael recalls, “Professionally, I was grinding in those early years, often working 70 hours plus weekly, and personally, I was head over heels for someone who saw more in me than even I did.”

Edee’s path began in Mobile, Alabama, where she developed a deep appreciation for history and a love for the coast. With an undergraduate and master’s degree from Auburn University, she embarked on her career at Ernst & Young in Atlanta. Intending to also pursue law school after some time with the Big 4, she shares, “I quickly realized that coupling the financial sector with my analytical mindset could provide for a dynamic career doing what I love, without law school.” Fate intervened on a personal level when she crossed paths with Michael. “The rest is history – we got married four years later,” Edee fondly remembers.

Their synergy blossomed as they ventured into new territories, leveraging their combined expertise to navigate complex business landscapes. From Fortune 100 to forensic financial analysis and leading litigation services at HBK CPAs & Consultants, Edee’s career trajectory exemplifies versatility and determination. She transitioned to private consulting in the C-suite space, where her strategic vision and operational acumen drive organizational growth and transformation. “Combining my financial background with operations, a growth- centered vision, and the various aspects of what it takes to run a business effectively has allowed me to fulfill my passion for growing and leading businesses,” Edee shares.

Michael’s journey led him from Ernst & Young to Deloitte, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the financial institution’s practice in Atlanta. Relocating to Southwest Florida with Edee, Michael found his true calling in fostering local business and philanthropic communities. “I joined the firm in a manager role and have never looked back,” Michael affirms. Today, he serves as the principal-in-charge for the state of Florida at HBK CPAs & Consultants and sits on the firm’s executive committee, steering the national top 50 firm toward greater heights.

A GIVING HEART. Reflecting on the profound impact of his upbringing on philanthropic endeavors, Michael shares, “I feel extremely fortunate to be born in this great country and into a loving family who believed in giving back whatever you could. Growing up, donating time, talent, and whatever treasure you could afford was just a way of life for us. Supporting causes around at-risk, underserved children, veterans and those that protect our freedom is a shared passion for both me and Edee.”

Edee shares her own journey toward philanthropy, rooted in personal tragedy, “My passion comes from a deep place within myself.” Losing her mother in a car accident and being raised by her grandparents, Edee gained an appreciation for the human spirit and the impact of support systems: “Having the great fortune of being raised by my Christian grandparents provided me such a different perspective on life.” For the DeLucas, philanthropy is a deeply ingrained value, reflecting their commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others and our community.

FAMILY FIRST. Prioritizing faith, communication, and quality time has been instrumental in fostering a harmonious household for the DeLucas. Drawing inspiration from their upbringings, they reflect on the strength and determination of their grandparents, who instilled in them the importance of hard work and service. Michael shares, “My paternal grandparents came from immigrant Italian and German families. Through hard work and deep faith in Christ, they built a family and always gave back,” emphasizing the legacy of generosity instilled in their own philanthropic efforts.