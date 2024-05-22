As the owner and president of Waterside Builders, Mike Assaad boasts a rich background spanning multiple generations in residential and commercial development. With a keen eye for community leadership, financial acumen, and extensive experience in general contracting, Mike’s expertise is integral to the company’s success.

Photo Credit: Erik Kellar

A native of Naples, Florida, Mike’s journey into the world of construction began early, learning the ropes from his father. His education at Purdue University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business with a focus on finance, further honed his skills and knowledge in the field. Holding licenses as both a general contractor and real estate broker, Mike possesses a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies involved in the industry.

In 1999, Mike embarked on his entrepreneurial venture by founding Waterside Builders. With a mission to curate unparalleled luxury in residential construction, Mike assembled a team of top-tier craftsmen, award-winning architects, and sophisticated clientele. Today, Waterside Builders stands as a testament to Mike’s vision, with a dedicated team committed to prioritizing customer satisfaction.

At Waterside Builders, each project is approached with meticulous attention to detail and a collaborative spirit. The boutique-sized company fosters personal connections with clients, ensuring a tailored

experience from start to finish. From financial management to on-site supervision, Mike and his team work seamlessly together, united by a shared commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

Haute Living Naples sits down with Mike Assaad to learn more about Waterside Builders and the luxury home building market in Naples.

Haute Living (HL): What inspired you to specialize in luxury home building in Naples? Did you always want to get into building from a young age?



Mike Assaad (MA): I studied finance in college, so initially, I had no plans to enter this field. However, I returned to work with my father, who owned a small development company. At one point, one of our projects involved a couple of hundred single-family homes. To keep it in-house, we decided to start our own construction company in the late ‘90s. This evolved into a custom home business based on location and neighborhood demands, and we’ve been fortunate to continue in this direction in Naples. Although I studied finance, I learned the job hands-on. You don’t need to know everything, like plumbing, but honesty, thoroughness, and hard work are essential for success.

HL: Where were you born and raised?



MA: I’m from Naples, Florida, and I’ve lived here my whole life—over 50 years. I went to school and college here, got married here, and my family and kids are raised here. We’re Neapolitans through and through.

HL: What inspired you to specialize in luxury homebuilding?



MA: The market direction played a significant role. There was a demand for luxury homes, so we transitioned out of smaller projects. We’ve had success in the residential sector and have been lucky to work in good neighborhoods.

HL: Can you describe your company’s core values?



MA: Transparency is key. We stress the importance of a good relationship between us and our clients, as we’ll be working closely for two to three years. It’s about managing expectations and being proactive in communication.

HL: How big is your team?



MA: We have around four main employees. We’re a smaller, more boutique firm.

HL: Have you seen an increase in business since the pandemic?

MA: Yes, we’ve gotten busier. Everything takes longer due to labor shortages and supply chain issues. We used to complete 10-12 homes a year; now, it’s about 12-15, and they take about two years each.

HL: How do you overcome challenges like supply chain issues?

MA: It’s about being reasonable and understanding. We’re all facing similar challenges, so it’s important to work through them patiently and collaboratively.

HL: What’s your vision for the future of luxury living in Naples?

MA: The luxury market will likely continue to thrive due to the high demand for housing here. We’re in a fortunate position geographically and market-wise.

HL: What sets your company apart from other luxury builders in Naples?



MA: Our boutique size and personalized service set us apart. We also bring value by advising where to spend money effectively, based on our experience with both spec and custom homes.

HL: Can you share a unique project that exemplifies your company’s approach?



MA: We’re working on a unique project on 10th Avenue South and Gordon Drive, preserving two older structures and building a new house to create a compound. It’s a challenging and exciting project that showcases our ability to adapt and innovate.

HL: Any advice for someone considering building a luxury home in Naples?



MA: Start by gathering ideas and preferences in a file or folder to help communicate your vision effectively. For inspiration, you can use Instagram or Pinterest—any platform to collect what catches your eye. This way, when you meet with a designer or an architect, you’re not going in blind. You have a general direction for how you want things to proceed.

It is important to know your preferences, like if you’re into contemporary, high-gloss finishes, you wouldn’t go for rustic shaker doors. It gives a head start and helps expedite the process.