A Night To Remember: Haute Living’s Haute Leaders Dinner At Sereia

Haute Living hosted yet another extraordinary Haute Leaders cocktail hour and dinner, this time at Sereia, a new restaurant in Coconut Grove. This exclusive gathering combined exquisite cuisine, fine wine, and elite company.

The evening began with a cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner. Guests indulged in a meticulously crafted menu highlighting the innovative Portuguese cuisine of renowned chef Henrique Sá Pessoa.

Sereia is a modern, seafood-forward restaurant inspired by the Iberian coast. The restaurant is the inaugural project of Sault Hospitality, established in 2023 by Miami hospitality veterans Jourdan Binder, Sven Vogtland, and Alan Drummond.

Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, Portugal’s most celebrated chef and owner of the two-Michelin-starred Alma, brought his global culinary expertise to Sereia. His influence extends far beyond Portugal, with acclaimed establishments in Amsterdam, London, and Macao.

Guests savored broa de milho, Portuguese corn, and rye bread with olive oil and house-smoked butter. The crudo featured cured wahoo with sweet potato purée, and salada de polvo offered octopus salad. Main courses included bacalhau a brás, frango grelhado, and arroz de pato, with sides of alho frances tostado and salade de tomate. Desserts were pudim abade de priscos and arroz doce.

This culinary journey was paired with ALT Wines from Portugal and complemented by Woodford Reserve, adding a touch of sophistication to the evening’s beverages.

The Haute Leaders dinner hosted a distinguished group of attendees, including Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz, Dr. Paul Durand, Bianca Guevara, and Wesley Ulloa, among other influential leaders in the Miami community.

Haute Living’s Haute Leaders dinner at Sereia provided an evening of sophisticated dining, engaging conversation, and the opportunity to network with Miami’s most influential leaders. Chef Henrique Sá Pessoa’s culinary genius and Sault Hospitality’s refined hospitality made it a night of indulgence and inspiration.

