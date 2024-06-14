HB
Fashion, Haute Beauty | June 14, 2024

Dior Takes Over The Little Nell Spa In Aspen For A Luxurious Summer

Fashion, Haute Beauty | June 14, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

If one thing is for certain, Aspen is no longer a seasonal destination; in fact, some prefer the lush greenery of summer in Aspen over the beloved ski season for which it’s known. Serving as a true testament to Aspen’s summer appeal, Dior has just announced its new Dioriviera and Dior Spa residency at The Little Nell, Aspen’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond hotel, from June 13 to September 2, 2024. This collaboration celebrates The Little Nell’s 35th anniversary and the Fall 2024 Dioriviera capsule collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, creating an unparalleled experience at the base of the famed Aspen Mountain.

Dior Takes Over The Little Nell Spa In Aspen For A Luxurious SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu for Christian Dior Parfums

The Dioriviera at The Little Nell, dressed in the same aquamarine Toile de Jouy Soleil as the collection, includes a Dior Spa residency, the hotel’s pool, hot tub cabana, and a bespoke floral installation created for the season, encompassing The Little Nell’s living wall and gardens. Enhancing this experience, The Little Nell’s resident gardener will provide weekly garden tours inspired by Christian Dior’s love of flowers, offered on Fridays at 4 p.m. Additionally, guests and locals can visit the Dioriviera gondola at the mountain’s base, adding another touch of elegance to the iconic mountain town.

Dior Takes Over The Little Nell Spa In Aspen For A Luxurious SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu for Christian Dior Parfums

The Little Nell, a Relais & Châteaux property, offers distinguished guests a cosmopolitan yet intimate ambiance, award-winning wine and culinary programs, unparalleled service, and exclusive adventures and amenities designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. This distinctive partnership between Dior and The Little Nell brings the French Riviera to America’s most iconic mountain town for the very first time, building upon the property’s commitment to offering indelible and transformative experiences to guests.

The Dior Spa at The Little Nell marks Dior’s first Alpine footprint and full spa residency within the United States. Adorned in natural materials and the signature aquamarine Toile de Jouy Soleil, the spa transforms its three treatment rooms, reception lounge, and retail boutique into an exquisite sanctuary of holistic wellbeing. Guests are invited to embark on a magical journey that showcases the best of Dior Spa expertise, with a top-flight treatment program created exclusively for The Little Nell.

Dior Takes Over The Little Nell Spa In Aspen For A Luxurious SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu for Christian Dior Parfums

The treatment program includes nine signature treatments for the face and body, designed to help the skin and senses blossom at the height of summer. Notable treatments include the Dior Aspen Ritual, a 90-minute immersive wellness experience dedicated to body or skin recovery, the Midnight Treatment, which is a 90-minute facial designed to provide an instant feeling of release, and the L’Or de Vie Miracle, a 60-minute antioxidant facial using the longevity properties of Yquem sap, combined with Dior rock crystal and a thermo-warming mask for spectacular transformation, among others.

Additionally, two exclusive Dior Experiences have been tailored for the Dior Spa at The Little Nell: the Dior Alpine Glow, a 240-minute treatment program combining body massage, facial treatment, and LED therapy for unparalleled relaxation and rejuvenation, and the D-Tox Ritual, a 240-minute ritual promoting detoxification and relaxation, featuring body treatments inspired by acupressure and purifying facial treatments.

Dior Takes Over The Little Nell Spa In Aspen For A Luxurious SummerPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Paul Vu for Christian Dior Parfums

As with most Dior Spa takeovers, the spa boutique offers a selection of Dior’s skincare and fragrance collections, including L’Or de Vie, Dior Prestige, and La Collection Privée Christian Dior. Dioriviera at The Little Nell is part of a series of exclusive global activations, including boutiques, resort concept stores, and pop-up boutiques worldwide. The Dioriviera capsule of Ready-to-Wear and Accessories is available just a few blocks from the hotel at the Dior boutique in Aspen, further enhancing this luxurious and immersive experience.

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

Latest Story

  • Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
    News

    Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

  • IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
    Haute Partners

    IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

  • Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
    Jewelry

    Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

  • Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
    Top 5 featured

    Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

  • Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
    Travel

    Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black