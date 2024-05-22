The Best-Dressed Stars At The 77th Cannes Film Festival
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Each year, the Cannes Film Festival celebrates the cherished relationship between fashion and film, with celebrities channeling old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. This year, the 77th Cannes Film Festival has been a luxurious celebration of cinema, glamour, and star-studded events on the French Riviera. When it comes to this year’s red carpet, the looks are sophisticated erring on the more minimalistic side. Ahead, from Gucci and Fendi to Dior and Saint Laurent, discover some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: Courtesy
Photo Credit: SooJooPark
Photo Credit: Courtesy
