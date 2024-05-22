HB
The Best-Dressed Stars At The 77th Cannes Film Festival

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
Candice Swanepoel in Messika

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival celebrates the cherished relationship between fashion and film, with celebrities channeling old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. This year, the 77th Cannes Film Festival has been a luxurious celebration of cinema, glamour, and star-studded events on the French Riviera. When it comes to this year’s red carpet, the looks are sophisticated erring on the more minimalistic side. Ahead, from Gucci and Fendi to Dior and Saint Laurent, discover some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Anya-Taylor Joy in Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Barbara Palvin in Givenchy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Camille Rowe in Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Renata Notni in Atelier Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Ella Hunt in Fendi

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Liya Kebede in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Barry Keoghan in Burberry

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Chloe Fineman in CELINE

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Bella Hadid in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Abbey Lee in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Selena Gomez in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Diane KrugerIn Atelier Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Joe Alwyn in Piaget

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Soo Joo Park in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Demi Moore in Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Peggy Gou in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Kevin Costner in Chopard

Photo Credit: SooJooPark

Salma Hayek in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy

 

