The Best-Dressed Stars At The 77th Cannes Film Festival

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival celebrates the cherished relationship between fashion and film, with celebrities channeling old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. This year, the 77th Cannes Film Festival has been a luxurious celebration of cinema, glamour, and star-studded events on the French Riviera. When it comes to this year’s red carpet, the looks are sophisticated erring on the more minimalistic side. Ahead, from Gucci and Fendi to Dior and Saint Laurent, discover some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: SooJooPark

Photo Credit: Courtesy